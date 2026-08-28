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Home / Business / Industrial production jumps 6.7% in July driven by manufacturing, electricity, gas

Industrial production jumps 6.7% in July driven by manufacturing, electricity, gas

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:56 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The industrial output rose by 6.7 per cent in July compared to 8.8 per cent in the previous month mainly due to decline in the mining industry, as per the report issued by the National Statistics Office on Friday.

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Under the new series, this is the fourth monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) statistics.

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“In July 2026, the Index of Industrial Production recorded a 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 7.3 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and a strong growth of 8.7 per cent in the Electricity and Gas Supply sector,” the release highlighted.

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According to the report, mining and quarrying saw a 0.9 per cent decline in July compared to a 10.7 per cent increase in the same month last year.

In July 2025, the IIP Growth was 5.4 percent. The industrial growth rate for July 2026 is 6.7 per cent, compared to 8.8 per cent in the same month last year, the report added.

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The June IIP estimate has been updated to 8.8 per cent from the previously published tentative estimate of 7.3 per cent.

For July 2026, the sectors of mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity and gas supply, water supply, sewerage, and waste management have growth rates of (-) 0.9 percent, 7.3 per cent, 8.7 per cent, and 7.4 percent, respectively.

In July 2026, 19 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector reported positive year-over-year growth.

“Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers” (22.2 per cent), “Manufacture of electrical equipment” (28.3 per cent), and “Manufacture of machinery and equipment” (12.1 per cent) are the top three positive contributors for July 2026.

The item groups “Auto Components, Spares and Accessories,” “Passenger Cars,” and “Commercial Vehicles” have all significantly contributed to growth in the industry group “Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.”

The item categories “Electrical Apparatus for Switching or Protecting Electrical Circuits, UPS and Solid-State Drives” and “End-Face Connectors for Optical Fibers and Cables” have significantly contributed to the growth of the industry group “Manufacture of electrical equipment.”

According to use-based classification, the corresponding growth rates of IIP from July 2025 to July 2026 are 4.1 per cent for primary goods, 16.1 per cent for capital goods, 10 per cent for intermediate goods, 6.9 per cent for infrastructure/construction goods, 10.5 per cent for consumer durables, and (-) 1.0 per cent for consumer non-durables.

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