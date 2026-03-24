Industrialising Wall Construction for Hyperscale Data Centers

Compatibility of AAC Wall Panels with High-Performance Structural Systems New Delhi [India], March 23: India’s digital infrastructure is expanding at an unprecedented pace, driving the need for hyperscale data centers that demand precision-engineered construction, accelerated timelines, and uncompromising fire and structural performance. This case study explores how the AdaniConneX Data Center in Pune leveraged Magicrete Steel-Reinforced AAC Wall Panels to meet aggressive delivery schedules while ensuring structural robustness and operational reliability.

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Project Overview • Project Name: AdaniConneX • Location: Pune • Project Type: Hyperscale Data Center • Total Project Size: Rs 450,000 sq. ft.

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• Total Wall Area Executed Using AAC Panels: Rs 400,000 sq. ft.

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• Walling System: Steel-Reinforced AAC Wall Panels (150 mm thick) • Application: Internal and External Walls The Challenge: Faster Construction at Scale Without Compromising on Quality Data centers operate under compressed commissioning timelines, where delays directly impact revenue realization and operational readiness. The project required construction of 6-meter-high walls across a massive footprint, a scenario that would significantly complicate execution using conventional masonry. Traditional brick/blockwork would have required: • Intermediate coping beams • Vertical mullions for structural stability • Reinforcement placement • Shuttering and concreting • Extended curing cycles Collectively, these processes would have lengthened the project schedule and increased execution risk. The client required a walling solution capable of delivering: • Structural stability at elevated heights • Faster enclosure of the building envelope • Reduced construction complexity • Predictable execution aligned with mission-critical timelines The Solution: Large-Format Engineered Wall Panels To address these challenges, the project transitioned from masonry-based construction to an assembly-led walling methodology using Magicrete AAC Wall Panels. The 150 mm thick, steel-reinforced panels were engineered to accommodate tall wall configurations while maintaining structural integrity. By eliminating the need for intermediate structural supports, the panels simplified the execution strategy and significantly accelerated installation. This approach effectively converted the walling phase from a labour-intensive activity into a streamlined installation process.

“With AAC wall panels, we completed large wall sections in days instead of weeks. The speed and predictability fundamentally changed our construction sequencing.” — Mr. VA Gautam, Project Director- NCC Ltd.

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Execution Outcomes: Saving Nearly One Year in Construction Time The adoption of AAC Wall Panels generated a substantial schedule advantage.

Key Performance Gains • Extraordinary Time Savings: With wall heights reaching 6 meters, the project achieved approximately one year of schedule savings compared to conventional masonry workflows.

• Elimination of Secondary Structural Elements: Avoiding coping beams and mullions removed multiple downstream activities, compressing the critical path.

• Improved Construction Predictability: Factory-manufactured panels ensured dimensional accuracy and consistent quality across large wall spans.

• Accelerated Building Readiness: Faster wall completion supported earlier progression toward MEP installation and interior fit-outs, a crucial factor in data center delivery.

Product Insight: Engineering for High-Performance Infrastructure Magicrete AAC Wall Panels function as engineered structural components rather than traditional partition materials.

Structural Capability Integrated steel reinforcement enables panels to safely perform across tall wall heights while resisting lateral loads.

Reduced Construction Complexity Minimizing cast-in-place structural members lowers coordination challenges and improves site productivity.

Suitability for Mission-Critical Assets The precision and speed of panel construction align strongly with the requirements of data centers, where execution certainty is paramount.

“AAC wall panels are transitioning from an alternative technology to a mainstream solution for fast-track industrial construction across India.” — Mr. Sourabh Bansal, MD- Magicrete Marquee Projects Using Magicrete AAC Wall Panels Beyond hyperscale data centers, Magicrete AAC Wall Panels are enabling faster, safer, and more predictable construction across a diverse range of high-performance developments in India.

• NHSRCL Bullet Train Station, Anand: Executed across Rs 100,000 sq. ft. of wall area, the project achieved significant schedule compression, saving approximately six months per station while addressing complex high-wall execution challenges.

• TajSATS, Mopa Airport: Approximately 40,000 sq. ft. of internal walling was completed using AAC panels, supporting strict completion timelines for critical airport infrastructure.

• India Potash Limited Warehouse, Gurugram: Over 43,000 sq. ft. of external walls were installed, enabling project completion within tight operational deadlines during the sugar storage season.

• Euro School, Bengaluru: Panel installation across 10,000 sq. ft. was completed within 10 days, saving nearly two months while ensuring minimal disruption to an operational campus.

• Stamford Warehousing, Pune: Delivered 10,000 sq. ft. of external walling with accelerated installation despite site constraints, demonstrating strong compatibility with warehouse construction workflows.

Strategic Takeaway As India strengthens its digital backbone, construction technologies must evolve to match the performance expectations of next-generation infrastructure. The successful deployment of Magicrete AAC Wall Panels at the AdaniConneX Data Center demonstrates how industrialised walling can: • Compress delivery timelines • Simplify structural execution • Enhance project predictability • Support rapid infrastructure expansion For developers building at hyperscale, engineered wall systems are no longer an alternative; they are rapidly becoming a necessity.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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