Industry body IESA pushes for green reuse of EV batteries

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Industry body, Energy Storage Association in India (IESA), has said the Centre should ensure collaboration among the Ministries of Environment, Power, and New and Renewable Energy to maximise the potential of used electric vehicle batteries in stationary applications and enhance material efficiency.

The industry body said in a release that this partnership should focus on establishing clear norms for the reuse of used batteries, including necessary licensing and procedures.

The industry body added that the country lacks a well-functioning open market to promote technology solutions for grid balancing. The IESA added that the ancillary services market needs improvement to enhance energy storage deployment and support the grid.

It further added that the government should ensure the timely implementation of the draft Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) 2022, allowing storage to be part of primary reserves.

India needs to learn from other countries, especially the UK, which links ancillary service payments to service performance and categorises response times (sub-second, 1 second, 10 seconds, etc) to boost the adoption of suitable technologies, the IESA said.

The recommendations also included lower entry barriers for technologies and stakeholders, import duty reduction, GST reduction, a compliance framework for energy storage obligations, and the addition of technical specifications for the operation of energy storage systems in tropical climatic conditions in India. The industry body said that a collaborative approach between the government and business can go a long way in ensuring sustainable growth for the energy storage market.

Debmalya Sen, President, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said, "As we stand on the brink of a transformative shift in India's energy landscape, it is important that we foster a robust policy and regulatory framework that accelerates the deployment of energy storage solutions. Our recommendations, gathered from over 25 industry leaders, aim to ensure safety and innovation in energy storage technologies, ensuring a sustainable and secure energy future for all Indians. This will not only enhance grid stability but also propel us towards our ambitious renewable energy targets."

IESA has recommended to the government that nations worldwide are facing supply chain issues that threaten the growth strategies of various economies. Having a clear assessment of supply chain risks and a definite plan for material procurement is also very relevant for India, as it is planning to adopt energy storage to progress on its energy transition and provide a clear outlook of the energy storage market to all stakeholders.

India will witness one of the biggest gatherings of Ministries, Government Representatives, and Companies from over 20 Countries at the 11th edition of IESW 2025 in New Delhi from July 8-11, 2025.

For over a decade, IESW has served as India's premier international platform for stakeholders across Battery Manufacturers, Energy Storage, E-mobility, Battery Recycling, and Green Hydrogen in India. The event will be showcasing cutting-edge futuristic energy storage solutions, including solid-state batteries, lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, and other technologies from across the globe. (ANI)

