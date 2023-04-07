Industry cheers RBI's stance to hold key rate

New Delhi, April 6
India Inc cheered the Reserve Bank’s stance to hold key interest rate on Thursday terming it a “prudent” move in the wake of headwinds emanating from global banking stress and said the move will improve business sentiments by containing the rise in borrowing costs.
Curb rise in borrowing costs
The RBI decision will help bolster business sentiment by containing the rise in borrowing costs which have constricted the pricing power of firms. Sanjiv Bajaj, president, confederation of indian industry
Prudent response
The pause in policy repo rate by RBI is a welcome move given the evolving macro-economic and financial markets scenario. — Subhrakant Panda, President, FICCI
Will help growth
Calibrated steps by the RBI will help the growth at the critical juncture of global headwinds and slackening demand trajectory. — Saket Dalmia, President, PHDCCI
Industry bodies cautioned that any further hike in the benchmark repo rate at this juncture would have affected India’s economic growth even as domestic demand impulses remain healthy.
Sanjiv Bajaj, president, CII said the industry body agrees with the central bank’s observation that the lagged impact of the past rate hikes should be allowed to percolate into the system, and not stifle demand by further rate hikes.
Subhrakant Panda, president, FICCI said, “The renewed phase of turbulence that central banks are grappling with globally given developments in the banking sector, geopolitics and slowdown in growth & trade flows warranted a prudent response which RBI has delivered.”
Assocham secretary general Deepak Sood termed the RBI’s pause a “prudent stance in the wake of high level of volatility in the global financial markets and geopolitical events”.
