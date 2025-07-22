VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: UniPack Corrugated, a global leader in Smart Packaging engineering & automation solutions, today announced its entry into India's fast growing packaging industry through the strategic acquisition of Congzhou Machinery the leading Manufacturer of Corrugated Board equipment. This move establishes UniPack India as a dedicated entity serving the nation's ₹50,000 crore packaging sector with advanced technology and 360° comprehensive support.

The acquisition brings together UniPack's global expertise in Smart Packaging Engineering & Automation with Congzhou Machinery's proven track record of over 100 successful installations across India, South Asia, Africa and Latin America. This combination creates a powerful platform to transform India's corrugated packaging landscape.

Bringing Global Innovation to Local Manufacturing

UniPack Corrugated has taken over the complete operations of Congzhou Machinery, which has a successful installation base of over 100 automatic board plants, primarily across India, South Asia, and Africa. This acquisition enables UniPack to immediately leverage proven local manufacturing expertise and existing infrastructure, significantly upgrading the quality and engineering of the board plant technology available.

"Today heralds a new era for the corrugated machinery landscape in India," stated Mr. Anurag Biyani, AVP - India at UniPack. "By combining Congzhou Machinery's invaluable manufacturing experience and team with UniPack's global leadership in smart automation and a fresh, customer-centric approach, we are uniquely positioned. Our goal is to deliver exceptional value and robust solutions,' to corrugated packaging manufacturers throughout India, empowering their growth, efficiency, and competitiveness."

UniPack is committed to the 'Make in India' initiative and is developing robust local capabilities. As core pillars of its entry strategy, UniPack Corrugated is setting up 02 Smart Manufacturing Plants in India. This includes complete line manufacturing setup, a dedicated Corrugated roll manufacturing setup, and advanced re-fluting services, ensuring world-class engineering is localized. To support our partners nationwide, we are setting up seven spare parts hub centers across India, alongside regional sales offices. In addition, Unipack is also acquiring major stake in other leading regional corrugators from China and Indo-Pacific to strengthen its engineering and manufacturing challenges. Furthermore, underscoring our commitment to skill development, these integrated manufacturing facilities will also feature in-house training academies and skill development centers focused on operator excellence and upskilling."

Product Lineup:

At Launch, UniPack introduces its High-Speed and Robust UniCorr product line, featuring High-Speed Fully Automatic Corrugated Board Plants engineered for the Indian and African Market. The Plants are designed for 03, 05, and 07 Ply corrugated boards designed for corrugators aiming to significantly scale-up operations with reliable technology and groundwork for "man less" operational capabilities. The UniCorr range includes:

Smart Line - Perfect for emerging corrugators taking their first step into automation, reducing manual intervention by 60%

Pro Line - Built for established businesses scaling beyond 3,500 tons monthly, increasing production efficiency by 40%

Giant Line - Engineered for high-volume facilities producing over 8,000 tons per month, with fully automated operational capabilities

Additionally, UniPack launches its Board Finishing Lines including UniPrint High-Speed Flexo Printing Machines, UniCut High-Speed Flatbed and Rotary Die Cutters, and UniFold High-Speed Automatic Folder Gluers and Stitchers, all integrated with Smart Edge philosophy featuring user-friendly advanced controls, practical data capabilities, and connected factory readiness.

360o Support Ecosystem:

Beyond machinery, UniPack brings a 360° solutions ecosystem specifically adapted for Indian operational context, including focused Operational Excellence programs for manufacturing performance enhancement through Quality Management methodologies, Workforce Upskilling and Optimization analysis, targeted Wastage Reduction strategies, advanced Maintenance Excellence protocols, Strategic Consulting Services with specialized market assessments, structured Business Scaling Programs, complete Turnkey Project Solutions, Technology Transformation services for Smart Factory Automation, Industry 4.0 integration roadmaps, Plant Modernization programs, and guidance on achieving paperless, completely digital operational workflows.

Strategic Support Infrastructure

Understanding the critical importance of after-sales support, UniPack launches with extensive customer-focused infrastructure:

1. Regional Hubs: Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Dharwad, Indore, and Kolkata ensure technical assistance within 8 hours across India

2. Digital Platform: Smart Edge-enabled remote diagnostics and spare parts ordering through the upcoming Digital E-Hub

3. Training Excellence: Comprehensive operator training academy at the main plant, plus on-site skill development programs

4. Complete Peace of Mind: Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) allowing customers to focus on core business growth while UniPack handles all technical aspects

About UniPack:

UniPack Corrugated is a global packaging engineering and automation Enterprise committed to making advanced automation accessible and profitable for packaging manufacturers worldwide. With its Smart Edge philosophy, UniPack delivers complete solutions that transform traditional operations into smart, efficient, and sustainable businesses.

The company's approach addresses specific industry challenges through practical technology, comprehensive training, and dedicated support - all designed to help business owners step away from day-to-day operational complexities and focus on strategic growth.

"Our mission is to democratize advanced manufacturing technology," explained Mr. Shashank Kumar, Head of Customer Success at UniPack India. "We've designed our support ecosystem to ensure that sophisticated automation becomes a growth enabler, not a technical burden, for manufacturers across India and Africa."

Looking Ahead

With this strategic entry, UniPack aims to serve as a catalyst for the Indian corrugated packaging industry's transformation, supporting the sector's evolution toward Industry 4.0 standards while creating employment opportunities and fostering skill development across the region.

For more information:

UniPack Corrugated (India)

Email: hello@unipack.asia

Website: https://www.unipack.asia

