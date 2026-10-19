DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Industry leaders optimistic after Rubio's remarks on India-US trade deal finalisation

Industry leaders optimistic after Rubio's remarks on India-US trade deal finalisation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:44 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Indian industry leaders have expressed optimism over the early conclusion of the India-US bilateral trade agreement following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks that the two countries are close to finalising a deal, while welcoming Washington's decision to waive new Russia-related tariffs and sanctions.

Speaking to ANI, Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), said the proposed trade agreement was in its final stages and its conclusion would depend on political will.

Advertisement

"I look at it optimistically that our deal is going to happen. It is on the anvil. It should happen. And we are thankful that the Russia tariff is temporarily, at least not on our head. So this is good for us. And the deal hopefully should go through. Look, it is a matter of political will," Chadha said.

Advertisement

He also agreed that negotiations had reached the final stage, expressing hope that an agreement would be concluded soon.

Harjinder Talwar, President Designate of FICCI's Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME), said progress in trade negotiations and the tariff waiver had raised expectations of improved business relations between the two countries.

Advertisement

"There is hope that India and the US will now be able to trade the way we used to. Businesses on both sides will benefit from this," Talwar told ANI.

She added, "I hope all the obstacles get cleared quickly. Trade between both countries settles down, and industrial relations get back on track."

Talwar also described Rubio's remarks as a positive development for Indian businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"It's a very positive statement and I feel it should see the light of the day," she said, adding that progress towards concluding the agreement was good for industries and MSMEs in both countries.

The reactions come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was very close to finalising a trade agreement with India, ahead of his scheduled visit to the country.

According to the US State Department's October 13 announcement, Rubio is travelling to Uzbekistan and India from October 17 to 22, including visits to Mumbai and Jamnagar. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to hold talks with Rubio in Mumbai on October 20, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The development follows an October 16 executive order by US President Donald Trump waiving duties and several sanctions provisions under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The legislation provides for additional tariffs of 100 per cent on goods from major importers of Russian oil and gas under specified conditions. The waiver remains subject to further review.

Earlier, in February 2026, India and the US announced a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at improving market access and reducing trade barriers. According to the Commerce Ministry, the proposed agreement covers sectors including textiles, leather, engineering goods and pharmaceuticals, with several tariff concessions subject to its conclusion.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's official trade data, India's merchandise exports to the US stood at USD 87.31 billion in FY 2025–26, while imports amounted to USD 53.45 billion.

The proposed agreement is expected to provide greater certainty for exporters and businesses in both countries, although its final terms and implementation timeline are yet to be announced. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts