Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): The 56th World Economic Forum in Davos (Jan 19-23, 2026) is seeing India step onto the world stage with its biggest-ever delegation, a 10,000 sq ft India Pavilion, and a clear message: India is already a key driver of global growth, not just a long-term bet.

Top industry leaders and policymakers highlighted India's transformation and future potential at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, reflecting India's growing influence in global technology, infrastructure, and financial services.

Bharat Kaushal, Executive Chairman of Hitachi India, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlighted how technology is essential for tackling global disruptions and shaping the future of infrastructure and manufacturing.

Speaking to ANI, he noted that Hitachi, with a 90-year history in India, plays a key role in the country's twin push for both physical and digital infrastructure development.

Kaushal said, "I think Davos's relevance has come to the central stage once again only because there is too much disruption in the world. A lot of it, by technology or thanks to technology, is also progressive. At the same time, there is a lot of uncertainty as well."

He emphasised that the "sea change" in India over the last 15 years regarding implementation and quality consciousness has transformed the country into a hub for globally competitive solutions.

Further, Sanjay Kaul, the Group CEO and Managing Director of GIFT City, emphasised the integral role the international financial services centre plays in India's ascent as a top global economy.

Highlighting the strategic importance of representing India on a global stage, Kaul noted that Davos serves as a premier platform to engage with C-suite executives and business leaders from the world's most influential companies.

In an interview given to ANI, Kaul said, "We see it as a very important forum where two things. One is that we bring to the world the financial services centre of India, number one. Number two, as well as what is it that is on offer here in India, and how can you come and set up business."

He further elaborated that this presence is vital for the national perspective, ensuring that India is recognised globally as a legitimate economic power with a sophisticated financial services hub. Kaul revealed that the team has lined up approximately 30 bilateral meetings over three days, with strong interest from various global entities.

Abhay Chaturvedi, Corporate Vice President - Tech Industries at HCL Technologies (HCLTech), expressed strong optimism about Madhya Pradesh's potential to emerge as a significant technology and AI hub, following a meeting with the Madhya Pradesh delegation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Chaturvedi said the state has all the necessary ingredients to rapidly catch up with India's leading IT states, such as Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"Madhya Pradesh is a major source of technology talent. I myself come from Bhopal, and like me, thousands of professionals from the state are contributing to the global technology ecosystem," he said, talking to ANI.

India's Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, met World Bank Group President Ajay Banga at Zurich Airport as he arrived to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos.

In a post on X, the Indian mission said, "A pleasant meeting at Zurich Airport today while receiving Indian dignitaries! Amb Kumar had the opportunity to meet Mr. Ajay Banga, President of @WorldBank, arriving for WEF Annual Meeting in Davos."

CEO and Founder of AI-powered protein discovery company Shiru, Jasmin Hume, stated that the crops in Madhya Pradesh hold significant potential for protein innovation and could be used to develop valuable compounds for food, cosmetics, and agriculture.

Hume, following her meeting with representatives from the Government of Madhya Pradesh on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum summit in Davos, stated that both sides explored potential collaboration opportunities, including contract research and contract manufacturing.

India's global stride comes in the backdrop of the IMF lifting its 2026 growth forecast for India to 7.3%, up 0.7 percentage points, citing strong momentum in Q3 and Q4 2025.

WEF officials say India could account for up to 20% of global growth this year, cementing its role as the fastest-growing major economy.

Notably, four Union Ministers are in Davos: Ashwini Vaishnaw (IT & Railways), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture), Pralhad Joshi (Renewable Energy), and K Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation), with a focus on infrastructure, digital transformation, manufacturing, and energy transition.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, met with the Madhya Pradesh government at the Davos India Lounge during the ongoing World Economic Forum 2026 to discuss India's focus and plans for renewable energy.

Pralhad Joshi met Madhya Pradesh's New and Renewable Energy Minister, Rakesh Shukla.

The Madhya Pradesh government also held discussions with Alon Stopel, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026, to explore avenues for collaboration in technology-led economic growth, a press release said.

The interaction focused on Israel's innovation-driven development model, particularly across frontier areas such as quantum technologies, education technology, defence technologies, and water solutions. Stopel highlighted Israel's strong R&D ecosystem, underpinned by significant private-sector participation and co-investment models that align public support with commercial viability.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, are pitching investment-ready projects at the Pavilion.

Chief Ministers like Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), and others are leading state-specific roadshows.

Over 100 Indian CEOs are in Davos, including Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Bharti Enterprises), Sanjiv Bajaj (Bajaj Group), and Nandan Nilekani (Infosys). They are meeting with global investors, sovereign funds, and multinational CEOs to secure long-term capital flows.

The combined presence of central government, state governments, and top corporate leaders makes this the most comprehensive Indian outreach at Davos to date. It signals a shift from "potential" to "present" in the global economic narrative, aiming to convert dialogue into concrete investments and partnerships. (ANI)

