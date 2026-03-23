Industry Veteran Arvind Mishra to Lead Swiss School of Beauty’s Nationwide Expansion; Eyes Pan-India Footprint for Vocational Excellence.

New Delhi: The Swiss School of Beauty has announced the launch of eight new strategic centres across Delhi, Ghaziabad, Nashik and other districts within a span of just six months, marking one of the fastest expansion phases in India’s vocational beauty education segment.

Advertisement

The rapid expansion reflects the institute’s structured approach to scaling while maintaining academic consistency and international training benchmarks. At a time when the beauty and wellness industry is witnessing steady growth, the growth of Swiss School of Beauty signals trust in brand, rising demand of skilled professional with global acceptance.

Advertisement

Strategic Presence in High Growth Markets

Advertisement

The newly launched branches in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Nashik supported by other branches in Khanna, Patiala, Phagwara, Shahbad represent a mix of metropolitan density and emerging urban opportunity. Delhi and Ghaziabad provide access to a large aspirational youth population seeking skill based careers, while Nashik is increasingly becoming a hub for professional training in Maharashtra. Suburban areas getting exposure to high end training system is incredible.

Mr. Arvind Mishra, Industry veteran, with more than 2 decades of experience in vocational training space and multi branch operations, is leading the business of Swiss School of Beauty. According to the Business Head Mr. Arvind Mishra, each centre follows a standardised operational model with defined infrastructure guidelines, uniform curriculum delivery and trained faculty, standard product for practice and student support mechanism. The focus is on ensuring students across all locations receive consistent quality education and exposure.

Advertisement

Education sector analysts point out that scaling beauty and wellness institutes often presents challenges in maintaining training standards. The institute’s phased and cluster-based expansion model is designed to elevate beauty education and training methodology.

Internationally Aligned Curriculum

Swiss School of Beauty offers Sweden backed certification programmes that integrate international standards into local training frameworks. IAO, USA certification establishes global acceptance. Skill India certification from BWSSC (under the Ministry of Skill Development) and UGC recognised university courses establishes industry readiness by Swiss School of Beauty team. The curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with extensive practical sessions to equip students with industry ready skills.

The beauty and wellness industry continues to evolve with increasing emphasis on hygiene, technical expertise, and client service protocols. By aligning its modules with global benchmarks, the institute aims to enhance employability prospects for its graduates both within India and abroad.

Business Head Mr. Arvind Mishra states that affordability remains central to the model. The objective is to deliver internationally structured training at price points accessible to a broader segment of aspiring professionals seeking career in Beauty, Hair, Makeup, Nail and Cosmetology.

Focus on Career Outcomes

Beyond expansion, the institute emphasises outcome driven education. Training programmes are designed to prepare students for employment in salons, Academies, aesthetic clinics, Retail outlets, Fashion shows, Celebrity artists as well as entrepreneurial ventures.

Hands on practice, certification credibility and industry exposure form the core pillars of the academic framework. As beauty and careers gain greater social and economic acceptance, structured institutes with placement oriented approaches are becoming increasingly relevant.

The recent branches openings are expected to strengthen regional talent pools and create new pathways for skill development in the beauty sector.

Roadmap for Sustainable Growth

Leadership at Swiss School of Beauty (a unit of Swiss Vocational School Pvt. Ltd.) has indicated that future expansion will continue to prioritise quality control and operational discipline, rather than expanding without oversight. The organisation plans to build a robust academic backbone supported by process driven management systems.

The opening of eight centres in just six months is being viewed as a milestone that sets the stage for broader national ambitions. With growing interest in skill based beauty education and rising demand for certified professionals, the institute appears positioned to capitalise on sectoral momentum.

As India intensifies its focus on skill development and employability, institutions that combine international certification standards with local accessibility are likely to shape the next phase of vocational education growth.

For more information, visit www.swissschoolofbeauty.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)