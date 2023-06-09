Industry welcomes RBI’s move

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The status quo adopted by the RBI in its second bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal will pave way for reversal of rate hike cycle in due course, expects India Inc.

Industry is of the view that announcements by RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged after a total 250 bps increment since May 2022 is an encouraging sign to keep the positive sentiment of borrowers and would give a big boost to demand for credit appetite.

“It will help to stabilise the interest rate cycle. There will be a collective sigh of relief from homeowners since they have been feeling the strain of increased interest rates and longer loan terms,” said Rajesh Sharma, MD, Capri Global Capital Ltd.

Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO, Punjab National Bank, said:” RBI has kept the rates and stance unchanged in line with the market expectations in view of easing retail inflation and anticipation of a further decline.”

He said the RBI’s announcement on allowing banks to set their own borrowing limits has given much required flexibility to banks.