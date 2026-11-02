Infineum Expands India Footprint with New Mumbai Office as Demand for High-Performance Lubricants Grows

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Infineum, a global leader in specialty additives, today officially opened the new premises for its India office in Andheri East, Mumbai, reinforcing its long-term commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing mobility and energy markets.

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Located within one of Mumbai's key commercial hubs, the new office positions Infineum to collaborate closely with customers, partners and industry stakeholders, while supporting the company's continued growth in India. The opening marks another significant milestone in Infineum's expanding presence in the country, following the inauguration of the new blending facility operated exclusively for Infineum in Patalganga earlier this year.

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India represents a major growth opportunity for the global lubricants industry. As the world's third-largest automotive and lubricants market, the country is expected to deliver lubricant demand growth of more than 3% annually over the next decade. This is underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, expanding mobility needs and a growing focus on higher-performance, more sustainable lubricant technologies.

Harshad Jambaulikar, General Manager, Infineum India, said: "The opening of our new Mumbai office reflects Infineum's long-term commitment to India. As India advances its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we are proud to continue strengthening our local presence. We will do so by building deeper customer relationships, and investing in capabilities that support the country's growing mobility and industrial sectors. Together with our dedicated blending capability in Patalganga, this office further enhances our ability to serve customers with greater agility."

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Infineum has been actively supporting India's automotive and lubricant industries for more than a decade. Over the years, the company has contributed to key industry advancements, including the transition to the American Petroleum Institute (API) FA-4 and European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) E8 quality standards, while establishing a leading position in the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) commercial vehicles and passenger car markets.

The company works closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), lubricant marketers and industry stakeholders to develop technologies that improve engine performance, enhance fuel economy, extend equipment life and help reduce environmental impact.

John Hong, Asia Pacific Sales Director, Infineum, said: "India is one of Infineum's most important growth markets in Asia Pacific and a cornerstone of our long-term regional strategy. The country continues to offer significant opportunities, with strong demand for advanced lubricant technologies expected to continue as the mobility landscape evolves. Our continued investments in India demonstrate our commitment to being a long-term partner to customers and supporting the next chapter of the country's mobility and industrial development."

About Infineum

Infineum is a specialty chemicals company that exists to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. We focus on complex formulation challenges, working hand in hand with our customers, to deliver mutually successful solutions.

Our heritage is rooted in leadership within transportation additives, where we have played a vital role in the energy transition by reducing the carbon impact of internal combustion engines, supporting the shift to electrification, and developing innovative solutions for alternative fuels.

By taking a forward-looking approach to innovation across multiple sectors, we also maximise the value of Infineum's unique technology in carbon resilient sectors.

More than 2,000 global employees with unique perspectives and expertise help to contribute to customer success, as we formulate tomorrow together.

For more information, visit www.infineum.com

CONTACT:

Chen Minming

minming.chen@infineum.com

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