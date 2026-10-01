Infinite Uptime and Tech Mahindra Partner to Scale Physical AI With Outcome Intelligence

BusinessWire India

Atlanta [US]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Infinite Uptime, the Production Outcomes Partner for Heavy Industries, and Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation and technology consulting solutions to enterprises across industries, today announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of Physical AI across manufacturing and process industries.

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The partnership brings together Infinite Uptime’s PlantOS™, an Industrial Outcome Intelligence Engine that delivers physics- and vertical-aware prescriptive intelligence for industrial reliability, with Tech Mahindra’s global reach, industry relationships, and end-to-end IT-OT transformation capabilities. Together, the companies will help manufacturers progress beyond predictive insights by embedding prescribed actions into plant workflows and tracking their impact on production performance.

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Closing the loop from prediction to action

Manufacturers have invested significantly in sensors, connectivity, analytics, and AI to identify potential equipment and production issues. Detection alone, however, does not deliver performance improvements. The greater challenge is to understand the physical context, determine the appropriate response, enable frontline execution, and verify the result.

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PlantOS™ addresses this gap by combining mechanical and process signals with physics-aware contextualisation and failure-mode intelligence. It provides operators with clear recommendations on what action to take, why it is required, and when it should be completed, while allowing them to validate its impact on plant performance.

Tech Mahindra will apply its SIIM approach i.e. Simulate, Integrate, Implement, and Maintain to help validate, integrate, and deploy Physical AI solutions across existing production, operational technology, and enterprise environments. This end-to-end approach will complement PlantOS™ by helping manufacturers embed prescriptive intelligence within complex plant operations.

The partners will jointly take these capabilities to market through a proposition spanning Physical AI and Industrial Outcome Intelligence. It will address industrial environments where reliability insights must connect seamlessly with plant systems, frontline workflows, and broader transformation programmes.

Global focus on asset-intensive industries

The partnership will target enterprises across steel, cement, chemicals, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and other asset-intensive sectors. While the joint go-to-market approach will be global, the initial focus will be North America and Europe, particularly on larger transformation programmes where equipment reliability and production performance are closely connected.

Manikantan NS, SVP & Global Head – Manufacturing Vertical, Tech Mahindra, said: “The next phase of industrial transformation will be shaped by the ability to convert industrial intelligence into timely action. By combining Infinite Uptime’s domain-specific intelligence with Tech Mahindra’s manufacturing transformation and integration capabilities, we will help enterprises embed this intelligence across complex plant environments and achieve tangible improvements in reliability, productivity, and operational resilience.”

Karthikeyan Natarajan, CEO, Infinite Uptime, said, “Physical AI creates lasting value when it gives frontline teams the context and confidence to take the right action and verify the result. By combining PlantOS™ with Tech Mahindra’s industrial transformation capabilities and global reach, we can bring this closed-loop approach to more manufacturers and help them improve plant performance consistently.”

Outcomes validated on the plant floor

Across its deployments, Infinite Uptime reports more than 167,837 hours of operator-validated downtime savings across over 1,000 plants, 172 customers, nine industrial verticals, and 28 countries. Its 99% Trust Loop ensures that high-accuracy AI prescriptions are acted upon, and the resulting impact is validated by plant operators.

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