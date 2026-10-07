Infinite Uptime Included in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global Industrial AIoT Platforms Report

Infinite Uptime is one of 16 vendors evaluated in Gartner’s inaugural Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial AIoT Platforms

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Infinite Uptime, the Production Outcomes Partner for Heavy Industries, today announced that it has been included in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global Industrial AIoT Platforms.

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Infinite Uptime is one of 16 vendors evaluated in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. We believe that the recognition comes as manufacturers seek to turn growing volumes of industrial data into intelligence that can be acted upon at the plant floor, connecting what is happening to equipment and processes with what teams should do next and whether that action delivered the intended outcome.

At the center of Infinite Uptime's approach is PlantOS™ Industrial Outcome Intelligence Engine, a physics- and vertical-aware intelligence platform designed to connect physical asset reality and production consequence with frontline action and validated outcomes.

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Unlike systems focused primarily on detecting anomalies or generating alerts, PlantOS is designed to extend industrial intelligence into prescriptive action and operator-validated outcomes, helping reliability and operations teams translate asset and process signals into recommended actions and validating results within their existing workflows.

“Industrial AI should not stop at telling teams what is happening. Its value is realized when intelligence helps people decide what to do, act with confidence, and see the outcome of that action,” said Raunak Bhinge, Founder & Managing Director, Infinite Uptime. “We believe that being included in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial AIoT Platforms is an important milestone for Infinite Uptime and reflects the direction we have taken with PlantOS, from monitoring and prediction toward prescriptive intelligence and validated production outcomes.”

From Industrial Intelligence to Production Outcomes

For years, industrial AI and IoT deployments have helped manufacturers connect machines, monitor asset health, detect anomalies, and predict potential failures. The next phase is increasingly about operationalizing that intelligence, making it actionable within the workflows of the people responsible for keeping production running.

Infinite Uptime was built around this execution layer.

PlantOS combines industrial data, asset and process context, AI-driven intelligence and domain expertise to help teams:

• Detect emerging equipment and process issues before they contribute to production losses

• Translate industrial signals into asset- and situation-specific recommended actions

• Integrate recommendations into existing maintenance and reliability workflows

• Enable frontline teams to act on AI-generated recommendations

• Continuously validate whether actions delivered the expected operational outcome

This is supported by Infinite Uptime's 99% Trust Loop, which connects AI-generated recommendations, frontline action and outcome validation.

Physical AI at Scale

Infinite Uptime has deployed its technology across 1,000+ plants, 172 customers, nine industrial verticals and 28 countries, with a focus on asset-intensive industries including steel, cement, metals and mining, paper, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and tyres. And it recently partnered with Microsoft and Tech Mahindra to accelerate operator-validated outcomes globally with Physical AI.

“The industrial AI market is moving from visibility to intelligence, and from intelligence to operator-validated outcomes,” said Karthikeyan Natarjan, CEO of Infinite Uptime. “Our focus is to make AI useful where it matters most, on the plant floor. That means connecting equipment and process intelligence to the people, actions and workflows that ultimately influence production. With more than 1,000 plants using our platform, we are continuing to scale this outcome-driven approach across heavy industry.”

For Infinite Uptime, inclusion in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant represents a milestone in its journey to help manufacturers move beyond “What happened?” and “What might happen?” toward “What should we do next?” and “Did it work?”

About Infinite Uptime

Infinite Uptime is a production outcomes partner for heavy industries. Its PlantOS™ Industrial Outcome Intelligence Engine combines physics- and vertical-aware prescriptive AI with industrial reliability intelligence to connect equipment and process signals to recommended actions and operator-validated outcomes.

With a presence across 1,000+ plants, 172 customers, nine industrial verticals and 28 countries, Infinite Uptime helps industrial organizations reduce unplanned downtime, improve equipment reliability and drive production outcomes through its 99% Trust Loop.

Infinite Uptime — Production Outcomes. Delivered.

Prediction ≠ Outcomes.

Gartner Attribution

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial AIoT Platforms, 15 September 2026, Scot Kim, Sudip Pattanayak, Emil Berthelsen, Sushovan Mukhopadhyay, Avinash Dev Nagumanthri

Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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