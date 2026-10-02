Infinite Uptime Moves Manufacturing AI From Alerts to Validated Outcomes in Collaboration With Microsoft

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 2: Infinite Uptime today announced an expanded collaboration to bring PlantOS, Infinite Uptime’s physics- and vertical-aware prescriptive AI platform, into Microsoft’s industrial AI ecosystem.

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The collaboration connects the physical factory to Microsoft AI stack, enabling industrial AI to move from detecting problems to understanding causes, prescribing actions and validating results on the plant floor.

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Closing the gap between knowing and doing

Most manufacturers can detect when something is wrong. The harder problem is closing the loop: What should the team do next—and did that action actually work?

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PlantOS addresses this gap by combining mechanical and process signals with physics-aware contextualization, failure-mode intelligence and context-rich prescriptions. Operators execute recommended actions and validate the resulting impact, creating a continuous loop from physical signal to production outcome.

SENSE → UNDERSTAND → PRESCRIBE → ACT → VALIDATE → OUTCOME

Combining Microsoft breadth with PlantOS physical-world depth

Microsoft provides the horizontal AI foundation for industrial enterprises—from Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Fabric for data and context, to Microsoft Foundry for AI models and agents, and Copilot for conversational and workflow experiences.

PlantOS adds the physical-world intelligence required to understand machines and industrial processes, reason across equipment and production conditions, prescribe interventions and learn from operator-validated results.

The collaboration connects PlantOS across key layers of the Microsoft industrial stack:

- OT Edge & Connectivity — Captures and normalizes high-fidelity mechanical and process signals from equipment, PLCs, DCS, SCADA and historians.

- Cloud Platform — Runs securely on Azure in live enterprise production environments and is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified.

- Data & Context — Surfaces PlantOS reliability intelligence in Fabric alongside ERP, MES and maintenance data.

- Agents & Workflow — Exposes governed PlantOS intelligence to Foundry, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams, enabling agentic recommendations and operator-validated outcomes.

The collaboration reflects the broader shift toward Physical AI in manufacturing, connecting digital intelligence with the physical conditions, decisions and actions that determine industrial performance.

“Plant teams don’t need another system that tells them something is wrong. They need a system that understands the physical context, tells them what to do next and then proves it worked. PlantOS delivers that physical-world intelligence with deep vertical context, and combining it with the Microsoft AI platform creates a path to scale this capability inside the environments industrial enterprises already trust,” said Raunak Bhinge, Founder & Managing Director, Infinite Uptime.

"Manufacturing AI creates value when it can understand the physical world, recommend a specific action, and prove that action delivered the intended result," said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft. "Infinite Uptime's PlantOS brings that physics-aware intelligence into Microsoft's industrial AI ecosystem, connecting equipment and process reality to Azure, Fabric, Copilot and agents. That's how manufacturers move from insight to operator-validated outcomes."

Results measured on the plant floor

Infinite Uptime reports more than 167,837 hours of operator-validated downtime savings across 1,000+ plants, 172 customers, nine industrial verticals and 28 countries. Outcomes are validated by plant operators executing recommended actions and assessing their impact on production.

“We needed a partner willing to co-innovate on our most difficult problems. With Infinite Uptime we’re not monitoring equipment anymore; we’re enabling AI-assisted decision-making from work order creation through execution.”

— Alec Glenn, former Vice President of Reliability, JSW Steel USA

Available through Microsoft Marketplace

PlantOS runs in production on Azure. Infinite Uptime has also been selected for the invite-only Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and is making PlantOS available through Microsoft Marketplace, enabling eligible industrial enterprises to procure the solution through their existing Azure commercial relationships.

The collaboration initially focuses on Mining & Metals, Chemicals, Cement & Building Materials, Pulp & Paper and other continuous-process industries, where equipment reliability and production performance are tightly connected.

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