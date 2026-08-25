Infinity Group CMD Ravindra Chamaria awarded at PRSI Kolkata’s 56th AGM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 24: At its 56th Annual General Meeting ceremony hosted at the Saturday Club in Kolkata on August 23, 2026, the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Kolkata Chapter, bestowed the esteemed ‘Visionary Leadership & Philanthropy Award’ upon Shri Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group. The honour was presented in the presence of esteemed Tabla Maestro Pandit Tanmoy Bose alongside the leadership of PRSI, recognizing Shri Chamaria’s remarkable journey blending business success with social responsibility, sustainable growth, and meaningful community stewardship.

Advertisement

As a first-generation entrepreneur, Shri Ravindra Chamaria has shaped Kolkata’s green real estate and IT sectors through iconic projects. Shri Ravindra Chamaria pioneered Kolkata’s IT and green real estate landscape through marquee developments and also developed Krishna Bhumi within a sprawling 110 acres Township in Vrindavan - built around world’s tallest Krishna Temple. His philanthropic efforts reach out to numerous organizations, including the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, The Jaipur Foot, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Round Table India, Udayan Care Kolkata Chapter, and Vidya Bharati, among others.

Advertisement

His visionary work in institution-building and national development has also brought him widespread academic accolades, such as an Honorary Doctorate of Letters (D.Litt.) from Techno India University in July 2026 and an Honorary Ph.D. in Management from ASBM University, Odisha, in 2025.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the award, Shri Ravindra Chamaria shared his gratitude toward the PRSI Kolkata Chapter and restated his commitment to societal advancement: "I am deeply honoured by this recognition from the Public Relations Society of India, Kolkata Chapter, an institution that stands for authentic communication and purposeful leadership. I have always believed that when business excellence is aligned with Consistency, Concentration, and Cooperative Endeavour, true societal value is created. This award is a reminder that our greatest responsibility remains building institutions, nurturing young talent, and serving the community with humility." Dr. Shankar Ghosh, Hon'ble Minister-in-Charge for the Department of Parliamentary Affairs and the Department of Tourism, attended the 56th AGM of the PRSI Kolkata Chapter as a special guest. Highlighting the critical role of public relations across all areas of governance, Dr. Ghosh stressed that the public image and direction of the new administration require enhancement with a clear vision, underlining the significance of communication and public relations everywhere. He further noted the necessity of a fresh outlook in formulating and executing government policies.

During his address, Dr. Ghosh publicly announced that the state Tourism Department’s brand-new logo will be revealed on September 4, 2026. Presenting his roadmap to give the tourism industry a revitalized look under his guidance, the Tourism Minister focused on four key pillars: boosting revenue generation, fostering eco-friendly tourism, generating employment avenues, and cultivating a welcoming perception among visitors. Furthermore, he mentioned tailored tourism planning geared toward the lower-middle-class strata of society, placing heavy emphasis on infrastructure enhancement.

Advertisement

Alongside these announcements, the PRSI Kolkata Chapter debuted a ‘No Honking’ awareness drive during the event, centering around the core slogan—‘Less Noise, More Courtesy’. The campaign seeks to minimize needless honking on Kolkata’s streets—especially close to sensitive locations like hospitals, schools, busy junctions, and residential zones—while encouraging civic responsibility. Aninda Das, Vice-Chairman of the PRSI Kolkata Chapter, pointed out that urban noise pollution often goes unnoticed, and the initiative urges individuals to stop and reflect prior to honking. Chapter Chairman Soumyajit Mahapatra added that a quieter city offers greater comfort and that avoiding honking is a matter of good manners and traffic discipline.

The event additionally showcased a special musical rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ delivered by Kolkata Calling. Chapter Chairman Mahapatra remarked that the presentation aimed to celebrate collective pride and the bond of unity uniting everyone.

About PRSI Kolkata Chapter The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) serves as the primary national apex organization for corporate communications and public relations professionals across India. Founded nationally in 1958 to promote public relations as a vital management discipline and maintain professional ethics, PRSI brings together leaders across the corporate, private, and public sectors. The PRSI Kolkata Chapter was established in 1965 and officially launched in 1969 as one of the founding chapters of the national society. For over half a century, the Kolkata Chapter has functioned as an essential platform for strategic media dialogue, thought leadership, professional growth, and social responsibility throughout Eastern India.

About Infinity Group Infinity Group is a pioneering real estate development firm based in Kolkata, celebrated for introducing intelligent and eco-friendly building standards in Salt Lake Sector V, Kolkata. Having delivered multi-million square feet of residential, commercial, and township ventures, Infinity Group continues to build sustainable urban infrastructure while backing educational and social welfare projects nationwide.

Website: www.infinityitpark.com Media Contact Email: anindad@infinityitpark.com Media Contact Phone: +91 90514 83879 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)