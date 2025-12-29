Infinity Group Showcases Vision at GRAtitude 2025, Guwahati Realtors Meet

PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 29: Infinity Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, proudly participated as the Title Sponsor of GRAtitude 2025, a prestigious Pan-India Realtors' Meet organised by the Guwahati Realtors' Association (GRA). The landmark event was held at Kiranshree Grand, Guwahati, and witnessed the participation of prominent realtors, developers, and industry professionals from across the country.

GRAtitude 2025 served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and strategic business discussions, with a special focus on emerging real estate markets and opportunities in Northeast India. The event successfully brought together real estate stakeholders from PAN India, reinforcing Guwahati's growing prominence as a key real estate destination.

As Title Sponsor, Infinity Group showcased its flagship projects, highlighting its vision of delivering landmark developments across residential and retail segments from North to Northeast. Among the key projects presented were Infinity Heights - Guwahati's Tallest Premium Residential Resort, a thoughtfully designed luxury residential offering that reflects a perfect harmony of modern design and green living - a sustainable Pre certified Gold Green project truly resembling as the best flat in Guwahati, and Krishna Bhumi Arcade, India's first cultural and product mall in Vrindavan, a unique retail and spiritual destination conceptualised to cater to pilgrims, devotees, and tourists alike. The presentation highlighted the projects' strategic locations, contemporary architecture, strong investment potential, service to humanity, and the Group's commitment to quality, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion on "Real Estate 2030: Opportunities, Risks & Roadmap Ahead", where Pulak Chamaria, Director, Infinity Group, was one of the esteemed speakers alongside other industry leaders. Sharing valuable insights, Pulak Chamaria spoke at length about the evolving dynamics of the Indian real estate sector, emerging consumer preferences, and the growing significance of regional markets such as Guwahati in the country's growth story. He also highlighted the importance of strong developer-realtor collaboration in navigating market challenges, mitigating risks, and driving sustainable, long-term growth.

"Platforms like GRAtitude 2025 play a crucial role in strengthening industry relationships and fostering meaningful dialogue. Guwahati has immense growth potential, and Infinity Group is keen to be a part of its development journey by creating projects that resonate with market demand and future aspirations," said Pulak Chamaria during the discussion.

Further strengthening Infinity Group's presence at the event, Aninda Das, Vice President - Marketing, Infinity Group, delivered a comprehensive and engaging presentation to the assembled realtors. revolving around Realtors as Bridges of Faith, Trust, and Connection, drawing from real-life experiences that define the enduring relationship between builders and the consumers. Through relatable life scenes and industry anecdotes, he highlighted how realtors play a pivotal role in building trust between developers and customers, transforming transactions into long-term relationships. The presentation underscored the importance of mutual respect, transparency, and collaboration in shaping successful partnerships, while acknowledging the dedication, challenges, and on-the-ground efforts of realtors. Ravee Shanker Pandey

presented Krishna Bhumi Arcade, Infinity Group's landmark project in Vrindavan - India's 1st Religious and Cultural Product Mall, articulating the project's philosophy of service to humanity rooted in spirituality and devotion. His presentation highlighted the project's strategic location, its unique positioning as a spiritual and retail destination, and its strong investment potential driven by consistent pilgrim footfall and tourism growth.

The event witnessed robust networking sessions and productive business conversations, enabling realtors from different regions to exchange perspectives, explore collaborations, and understand the dynamics of Guwahati's real estate market, followed by entertainment.

GRAtitude 2025 successfully communicated Guwahati's evolving market narrative, positioning it as a city with strong residential demand, improving infrastructure, and expanding commercial opportunities. Infinity Group's participation as Title Sponsor underscored its belief in regional growth markets and its proactive approach towards engaging with the realtor community nationwide.

With its strong presence at GRAtitude 2025, Infinity Group reaffirmed its role as a forward-thinking developer committed to building enduring partnerships and delivering landmark spaces that shape communities and lifestyles across India.

About Infinity Group

Infinity Group is one of Eastern India's leading real estate developers, known for pioneering retail commercial shops and integrated developments. With marquee projects in Kolkata's Salt Lake Sector V, the Group continues to redefine urban infrastructure and business destinations through innovation and excellence.

