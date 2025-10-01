Infinity Infoway Limited IPO Opened on September 30, 2025

Mumbai – Infinity Infoway Limited (The Company, Infinity) is a SaaS provider company specializing in delivering customized and integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. It caters to clients across sectors such as education, manufacturing, retail, and construction, proposed to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 and aiming to raise ₹ 24.42 Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The issue size is 15,75,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 147 - ₹ 155 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation • QIB Anchor Portion – Up to 4,08,000 Equity Shares • Qualified Institutional Buyer – Up to 2,72,800 Equity Shares • Non-Institutional Investors - Not Less than 2,06,400 Equity Shares • Individual Investors - Not Less than 4,79,200 Equity Shares • Employee Reservation - Up to 1,29,600 Equity Shares • Market Maker – 79,200 Equity Shares The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Development of Proprietary Technology Solution called “ZEROTOUCH”, Purchase of new IT Infrastructure and Certification, Funding of Tender Deposits and Earnest Money Deposits (EMD) towards Tenders, Funding the incremental Working Capital Requirements and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on 29th September, 2025 and issue will close on 03th October, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Holani Consultants Private Limited and the Registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Bhaveshkumar Dhirajlal Gadhethriya, Promoter and Managing Director of Infinity Infoway Limited expressed, “With over 17 years of experience in the IT sector, Infinity Infoway Limited has consistently delivered SaaS solutions that empower education, industries, and government organizations. Our IPO marks a defining milestone in this journey, enabling us to strengthen our offerings and scale further. Today, with a strong presence across 38 universities and 11 industries, we continue to drive efficiency through our flagship Campus Management System and Infinity ERP.

The proceeds from the IPO will be strategically utilized to accelerate our growth roadmap—primarily for the development of our proprietary solution ‘ZEROTOUCH,’ along with investments in IT infrastructure and certifications. A portion will also be directed towards tender deposits, earnest money deposits (EMD), and incremental working capital to unlock new opportunities and support faster expansion. Backed by our proven expertise and a committed team, we are confident of taking Infinity Infoway to greater heights.” Mr. Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited said, “India’s SaaS and EdTech sectors are witnessing rapid growth, driven by digital transformation, automation, and progressive reforms such as the National Education Policy 2020. With over 17 years of proven expertise, Infinity Infoway Limited has built strong capabilities to capture these opportunities through its flagship Campus Management System, Infinity ERP, and AI-driven solutions in intelligent campus management and online examinations.

The IPO will empower the company to accelerate innovation, strengthen its IT infrastructure, and expand operations to serve a larger customer base across education, industry, and government organizations. We are proud to be part of Infinity Infoway’s IPO journey and support a company that is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to India’s digital growth story.” About Infinity Infoway Limited: Infinity Infoway Limited (The Company, Infinity) is a SaaS Provider of ERP, EdTech, and enterprise software solutions with an order book of ₹5,555.17 Lakhs. in hand and serving 38 universities and 11 industries, and government organizations. Their flagship products include the Campus Management System and Infinity ERP, focusing on accounts and human resource management. Serving universities, schools, and small businesses across India, their Campus Management System helps universities manage student data, including attendance, homework, examination schedules, and assignments.

The Company offers Education ERP, Artificial Intelligence to enable: Intelligent Campus Management, AI-integrated Industrial ERP (iERP) AI-driven Online Examination, Question Paper Delivery System (QPDS) & Proctoring, Digital Learning aligned with National Education Policy 2020. With a successful track record in outsourcing manpower, it delivers ERP support services across India, providing built-in software applications to support various operational needs. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified.

In FY25, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 1,319.23 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 616.06 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 419.15 Lakhs (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

