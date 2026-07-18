Infinity Learn Students Eye Top Medical Colleges Following NEET UG 2026 Results

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 18: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India's leading hybrid learning platform, today announced another year of encouraging performance by its students in the NEET UG 2026 examination, with learners from both its online platform and Sri Chaitanya Academy centres securing admirable results. Infinity Learn has once again demonstrated the strength of its hybrid learning model in NEET UG 2026, one of India's most competitive entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate medical programmes across the country.

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Building on continued success in NEET results and this year's performance, over 100 Infinity Learn students are expected to secure admissions to some of India's leading MBBS colleges, with more than 10 students likely to earn seats at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), widely regarded as one of the country's premier medical institutions.

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Commenting on the outstanding performance, Sushma Boppana, CEO & Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions & Founder, Infinity Learn, said, "Every NEET result represents years of dedication, perseverance and dreams turning into reality. Despite the exam being tough this year, our students delivered results. We are immensely proud of our students for their achievements and grateful to their parents for their faith in the institution. Congratulations to all our students, parents and teachers who have made this success possible."

Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, added, "It is encouraging to see students from both Infinity Learn's online platform and Sri Chaitanya Academy's centres achieve strong results in NEET UG 2026. Their performance reaffirms our belief that there is no single way to learn. By offering students the choice of learning online and hybrid, we are helping them prepare in an environment where they can do their best and move closer to achieving their dream of securing admission to India's top medical colleges. We are proud to play a role in helping our students realise their dreams of studying at India's leading medical colleges. I congratulate our students, parents and teachers for their dedication and wish them continued success in the journey ahead."

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As India continues to witness increasing competition for medical admissions, Infinity Learn remains committed to making high-quality NEET preparation accessible to students across the country through its hybrid model, AI-powered learning platform and proven academic framework.

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