Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

Infinity Timeless and Chopard brought together Chennai’s elite on Friday, 23 October 2026, for an evening of music and delectable cuisine marking 50 years of Happy Diamonds, one of the most beloved creations in modern watchmaking and fine jewellery. Held at SOMA, Pullman Hotel, Anna Salai, the evening ran from 6 PM to 10 PM. It opened with a showcase of the collection and flowed into a convivial cocktail evening.

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Infinity Timeless and Chopard celebrate 50 years of Happy Diamonds

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The dazzling watches and jewellery on display were carefully curated from Chopard’s extensive catalogue and brought in from Geneva especially for the occasion. The showcase spanned some of the Maison’s most celebrated lines, including L’Heure du Diamant, Happy Diamonds, Happy Sport, Alpine Eagle and Imperiale. Connoisseurs and brand aficionados were seen engaged in deep conversation over the beautiful creations, lingering over the finer details of each piece as the evening unfolded.

The milestone being celebrated goes back to 1976, when Chopard introduced Happy Diamonds with a simple yet revolutionary idea: diamonds that move freely between sapphire crystals, dancing with every gesture of the wearer. What began as a playful departure from the conventions of fine jewellery soon became a signature of the House, recognised the world over for its sense of joy and movement.

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Over five decades, that idea has continued to evolve. In 1985, Caroline Scheufele created the Happy Clown jewellery collection, extending the dancing diamonds philosophy into a whimsical and expressive world of its own. In 1993, Chopard launched Happy Sport, a collection that brought together steel and diamonds and gave the concept a modern, versatile character. Each chapter has stayed true to the spirit of the original while finding new ways to express it.

The House’s watchmaking credentials have deepened in parallel. Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Co-President of Chopard, founded the Chopard Manufacture in Fleurier in 1996, giving the Maison the ability to craft its own movements and strengthening its standing in fine watchmaking.

The evening was as much a celebration of craftsmanship as of community, bringing together people who appreciate the artistry behind every creation. With pieces travelling from Geneva to Chennai for the occasion, guests had the rare opportunity to experience the collection up close, in an atmosphere that matched the lightness and joy of the diamonds at its heart. Music and fine cuisine set the tone, turning a collection showcase into a warm, relaxed gathering where conversation flowed as freely as the diamonds themselves.

As Happy Diamonds enters its next fifty years, its message remains as fresh as it was in 1976: that luxury can be playful, and that a diamond is never more beautiful than when it is free to move.

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