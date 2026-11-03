INFINIUM Celebrates Nine Inspiring Changemakers Through Kovai Heroes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: An initiative by The Times of India, presented by INFINIUM, honours the individuals making a meaningful difference to Coimbatore.

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Coimbatore is a city built on ambition, resilience and community spirit. Beyond its growth and development are individuals whose extraordinary contributions often go unnoticed. Through Kovai Heroes 2026, an initiative by The Times of India, presented by INFINIUM, nine such inspiring individuals are being recognized for their selfless work and lasting impact on society.

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The awards ceremony was graced by the Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, as the Chief Guest. He felicitated the nine awardees in recognition of their outstanding contributions and dedicated service to society, celebrating their commitment to bringing about meaningful change in the community.

From providing homes for underprivileged communities and transforming education to promoting road safety, supporting grieving families, rescuing people in need and protecting wildlife, these changemakers represent the true spirit of Coimbatore.

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The nine Kovai Heroes being celebrated are:

1. Joshua G. P. N. – Building Homes for the Homeless: Sold his ancestral land to build homes for the tribal community of Kandivazhi, putting the needs of others before his own.

2. Sakthivel – Transforming Education: Turned an under-resourced school into a vibrant centre for science and technology, inspiring young minds.

3. V. S. Suresh Kumar – Championing Road Safety: Transformed a life-changing accident into a mission to make Coimbatore's roads safer.

4. P. Kovai Sathish – Supporting Families in Difficult Times: Through Thaimai Trust, has supported more than 2,820 families by providing free funeral services over the past decade.

5. Dr. N. Mageshwaran – Creating Opportunities Through Education: Transformed part of his hospital into a free coaching centre, helping tribal youth prepare for civil service examinations.

6. P. Mahendiran – Giving People a Second Chance: Through Eera Nenjam Trust, has rescued over 1,000 people from the streets and reunited around 400 with their families.

7. Vinny R. Peter – Protecting Wildlife: Has dedicated over 15 years to rescuing and rehabilitating birds while creating awareness about wildlife conservation.

8. S. Babu – Serving Beyond Duty: A dedicated police officer who has helped rescue more than 30 distressed families across Tamil Nadu.

9. S. Kanthavelan – Giving Dignity to the Forgotten: Through Aathma Charitable Trust, has performed the last rites of more than 1,800 unclaimed and abandoned people over 25 years.

As a gesture of appreciation and encouragement, INFINIUM honoured all nine awardees with a sponsorship of ₹1 lakh each, recognizing their remarkable contributions and supporting their continued efforts towards creating a positive impact.

Each of these stories reflects a different form of courage, compassion and commitment. Together, they remind us that meaningful change does not always begin with grand gestures; sometimes, it begins with one individual choosing to make a difference.

For INFINIUM, this association goes beyond presenting an initiative. A Coimbatore-based real estate developer, INFINIUM continues to strengthen its presence in the region. Beyond creating homes and communities, the brand believes in contributing to the growth and wellbeing of the city it calls home.

Through Kovai Heroes 2026, INFINIUM, in association with The Times of India, aims to celebrate Coimbatore’s unsung changemakers, recognize their extraordinary contributions and encourage more people to make a meaningful difference to society. Mr. D. Senthil Kumar, Managing Director, and Mr. Karthikeyan P K, Director of INFINIUM, emphasized the importance of supporting initiatives that uphold human values, promote social responsibility and inspire a stronger sense of community.

Because a better city is not built by buildings alone. It is built by people who make a difference.

INFINIUM - Enriching Lifestyles.

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