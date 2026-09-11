VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Infinium Developers, a Coimbatore-based real estate group known for its growing residential portfolio, has launched Onelife, a purpose-built Active Retirement Community in Vedapatti, Coimbatore marking the brand's first entry into this specialised living category.

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Located amid the natural surroundings of the Western Ghats, with nearby lakes, ponds, and temples, Onelife is designed for residents who want to stay independent, active, and socially engaged well into their later years, without giving up the comfort and quality of a well-planned home.

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A home designed around how people actually want to live after retirement

Onelife offers premium 2 and 3 BHK residences, priced from ₹1.1 crore onwards, built specifically around the needs of retirement-stage living. Rather than treating retirement housing as a scaled-down version of regular residential projects, the community is structured around four pillars: thoughtfully designed homes, hospitality, wellness, and social experience, brought together in a single, integrated setting.

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The project includes over 25 curated amenities aimed at keeping daily life active and engaging. A premium clubhouse anchors the community's social life, supported by a heated swimming pool, a walking track, dedicated gym and fitness spaces, a yoga room, indoor games, a mini theatre, and additional community spaces designed for recreation and everyday interaction.

Wellness built into everyday life, not treated as an afterthought

Wellness at Onelife extends beyond a gym and a yoga room. Residents have access to yoga and fitness activities, wellness-focused lifestyle programming, and Ayurvedic therapies, all offered through spaces specifically curated to help residents relax, rejuvenate, and stay physically active as part of their regular routine rather than as an occasional extra.

This wellness focus is paired with 365-day hospitality services designed to remove the everyday friction that often complicates independent living later in life. This includes nutritious, chef-prepared meals guided by qualified dietitians, fresh produce sourced through the community's own Harvest Circle initiative, housekeeping and laundry support, tie-ups with hospitals for healthcare access, and on-demand caretakers and assistance available whenever residents need them.

A location built for calm, without losing the city

Vedapatti offers residents a genuinely peaceful setting while staying well connected to the rest of Coimbatore.

R.S. Puram is 7 km away, Brookfields around 8 km, and the PSG Rural Health Centre is just 3 km from the

community, placing essential healthcare within easy reach. The location also connects residents to established healthcare facilities including K.G. Hospital and Sankara Eye Hospital, addressing one of the most important priorities for anyone evaluating a retirement-stage home.

Backed by a developer with real delivery experience in the city

Onelife is part of the House of Infinium, bringing the group's broader residential development experience into this new category of specialised living. Infinium Developers has built a track record of over 600 happy customers in the past two years alone, with 2 million sq ft currently under construction and 13 projects underway across Coimbatore. That existing footprint in the city gives Onelife a foundation of local delivery experience that few newly launched retirement communities can claim at their outset.

Why this launch matters for Coimbatore's retirement housing segment

Purpose-built active retirement communities remain a relatively underdeveloped category in Tier 2 cities like Coimbatore, even as demand for this kind of thoughtfully designed, supported living grows steadily among families planning for aging parents or their own future. Onelife positions itself directly in that gap, combining quality residential design with genuine day-to-day support, rather than asking residents to choose between comfort and independence.

An invitation to experience it directly

Infinium Developers is inviting prospective residents and their families to visit the Onelife model home in Vedapatti, Coimbatore, to experience the homes, the lifestyle, and the community firsthand. With premium 2 and 3 BHK residences starting from ₹1.11 crore onwards, Onelife represents Infinium's clearest step yet toward redefining what active, independent retirement living can look like in Coimbatore.

Discover more about Onelife by Infinium at Onelifehomes.com or get in touch with our team at +91 97870 11199

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