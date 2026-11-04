Infinium Developers Strengthens Presence in Coimbatore With 550+ Homes Sold and 1.6 Million+ Sq. Ft. Under Construction

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Coimbatore-based real estate developer Infinium Developers has sold over 550 homes and currently has more than 1.6 million sq. ft. under construction, strengthening its presence in the city's growing residential real estate market. The company also has 10+ new launch projects in the pipeline across key locations in Coimbatore.

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With a growing portfolio of apartments and villas across Coimbatore, Infinium Developers is focusing on creating homes that cater to the requirements of different members of a family.

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The company has now launched a new brand campaign with the central message, “Coimbatore la veedu naa adhu Infinium dhan.” The campaign highlights Infinium's approach of looking at a home from the perspective of the entire family rather than focusing only on specifications and square footage.

Building Homes Around Family Needs

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While factors such as size, price, specifications and amenities continue to play an important role in home buying decisions, families today are also looking for homes that offer comfort, convenience, connectivity and a better lifestyle.

Infinium's projects are designed keeping these requirements in mind. The company's approach is built around five key pillars: infinite comfort, flow, joy, quality and peace of mind.

The homes are planned with features such as natural light, ventilation, vastu-friendly spaces, practical layouts and premium branded materials. All their projects also offer multiple various amenities, along with gated community living and locations that provide access to key parts of the city.

The focus is to create spaces where every member of the family can find something that suits their lifestyle, from children and young adults to parents and senior citizens.

Growing Footprint Across Coimbatore

Infinium Developers has been expanding its presence across some of Coimbatore’s prominent residential locations. With 550+ homes already sold and 400+ homes ready for handover in 3 months, the company continues to deliver on its promise of quality homes while strengthening its presence and building trust among homebuyers in the city.

The developer's current portfolio includes apartments and villas across multiple locations, while its upcoming projects are expected to further strengthen its presence in the city's residential market.

Commenting on the campaign and the company's approach, Mr. D. Senthil Kumar, Managing Director, Infinium Developers, said,

“A home is different for every member of a family. While one person may look for comfort and convenience, another may value space, peace or community. Our focus has always been to create homes where every member of the family can find something that matters to them. The response from more than 550 families has given us the confidence to continue building with this approach.”

“Coimbatore la veedu naa adhu Infinium dhan”

The new campaign highlights Infinium Developers’ commitment to quality, emphasising the importance of rigorous quality checks at every stage of construction to ensure homes meet the expected standards of safety, durability and finish.

With a focus on delivering homes that families can trust, these quality checks reflect the company’s commitment to maintaining consistency and reliability across its projects.

As Infinium Developers continues to expand its presence across Coimbatore, its emphasis on quality assurance remains an integral part of its approach to building homes.

Infinium Developers believes that when a home has something for everyone, it becomes a home everyone can call their own.

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