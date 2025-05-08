Infinx Acquires i3 Verticals' Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Business

BusinessWire India

Cupertino (California) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Infinx, a leading provider of AI-powered revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today announced it has acquired the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Business of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV), including its associated proprietary technology, for $96 million, subject to post-closing purchase price adjustments.

The transaction strengthens Infinx's market presence in the healthcare RCM space and expands its footprint into new customer segments, including academic medical centers and other large provider groups. The acquisition also adds a highly experienced team and a well-established customer base to Infinx's portfolio, further enhancing its mission to deliver end-to-end, AI-driven financial lifecycle solutions to healthcare providers.

"We're thrilled to welcome the i3 Verticals Healthcare RCM team and their customers into the Infinx family," said Jaideep Tandon, Chairman and CEO of Infinx. "Their deep experience supporting academic medical centers and the strong relationships they've built over the years are an ideal complement to our technology-driven approach. By combining their trusted expertise with our AI-powered RCM Insights, patient access, and automation platforms, we're excited to deliver meaningful financial and clinical outcomes for healthcare providers nationwide."

Greg Daily, Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, stated, "Several years ago we set off to build a platform to deliver fantastic revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare industry. We are proud of what we built and continue to believe that this is an attractive market. However, we also recognize that scale is important in revenue cycle management, and our future is in providing enterprise software solutions in other markets. We found a great partner, and our healthcare management team will be well positioned to accomplish great things with Infinx."

The acquisition aligns with Infinx's long-term strategy to integrate scalable technology with expert services across all stages of the revenue cycle--from patient access to A/R optimization--empowering healthcare providers to maximize revenue, reduce administrative burden, and improve patient outcomes.

