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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 1: Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd has entered into an exclusive joint venture with Finland-based Arciplug Oy to introduce make-in-India MODULAR PLUG FLOW compressed biogas plants, marking a significant step towards advancing the country's renewable energy ambitions through next-generation CBG solutions.

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The joint venture, Arcistar Bioenergy Pvt Ltd, will deliver turnkey make-in-India Modular Plug-Flow CBG plants (<3 TPD), capable of converting agriculture residues, municipal solid waste and other organic waste into clean energy. This modular technology, which has already been successfully deployed across Europe & Asia, is now also being introduced in India for the first time through this partnership.

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As India accelerates its transition towards cleaner energy while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels, this technology offers a practical and sustainable solution to the country's major challenges, including energy security, climate change, waste management and water conservation.

The modular CBG plants (<3TPD) can be commissioned for rapid biogas production within just 4-5 months, as against 12-18 months typically required for conventional plants. Furthermore, unlike conventional wet digestion systems, these dry anaerobic reactors require minimal water during the digestion process, consume around 30 per cent less feedstock and significantly less electricity, thereby notably reducing the total operating cost and enhancing commercial viability.

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Designed as an open, modular system, these plants can process more than 100 different types of feedstocks, including napier grass, municipal solid waste, paddy straw, press mud, cotton residue, fruit and vegetable waste, poultry waste, fish waste, etc., making it suitable for a wide range of agricultural, industrial and municipal applications.

Commenting on this joint venture, Mr. Suhrid V Sarabhai, Chairman & Managing Director, Infistar Group, said:

"India's transition towards a cleaner and more self-reliant energy future requires solutions that are sustainable, commercially viable and affordable to the masses. Through our partnership with Arciplug, we are bringing a globally proven solution to India that addresses multiple national priorities simultaneously, including energy security, climate action, waste management and rural development. By manufacturing nearly all components in India, we hope to contribute to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, while making advanced biogas technology more accessible and affordable to the MSMEs."

Mr. Jari Valtanen, Vice President, Arciplug Oy, said:

"India is one of the world's most promising markets for sustainable bioenergy, and we are delighted to partner with Infistar Renewables to introduce our MODULAR PLUG FLOW technology. Having been successfully deployed across several countries and diverse operating conditions, we believe this technology will help industries, municipalities and farmers convert waste into clean energy more efficiently and support India's sustainability goals."

As part of the initiative, Infistar Renewables is establishing a pilot project in the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat with an investment of approximately Rs. 50 crore. Spread over 60 acres, this facility will operate on a circular economy model, with Napier grass cultivated on-site as feedstock, captive solar power generation to meet energy requirements and organic fertilizer produced as a by-product. The compressed biogas is proposed to be supplied to the local city gas distributor on a 15 year offtake.

The joint venture plans to sell around 150 Modular Plug Flow CBG reactors pan-India over the next 5 years. Supported by favourable Central and State Government policies, subsidies, and initiatives such as SATAT and Gobardhan, Arcistar Bioenergy encourages MSMEs and industrial enterprises to participate in India's green energy revolution by investing in Modular Plug Flow CBG plants.

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