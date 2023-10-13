Inflation eases to 5.02% in September

PTI

New Delhi, October 12

Retail inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.02% in September, mainly due to easing of food prices, according to the government data released on Thursday.

The inflation has come back to the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of below 6% after a gap of two months.

The inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 6.83% in August and 7.41% in September 2022.

The previous low was in June this year when the reading stood at 4.87%.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket came down to 6.56% in September from 9.94% in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

