 Inflation falling, jobs, growth our priorities, says Nirmala Sitharaman : The Tribune India

Inflation falling, jobs, growth our priorities, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Inflation falling, jobs, growth our priorities, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the India Ideas Summit 2022 in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 7

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said with inflation showing a declining trend, the priority for the government now is job creation and boosting growth. Equitable distribution of wealth will be the government’s other focus area, she said at the India Ideas Summit organised by the India-US Business Council here.

“Some of course are red-lettered (priorities), some may not be. Red-lettered ones would of course be jobs, equitable wealth distribution and making sure India is moving on the path of growth. In that sense inflation is not red-lettered. I hope it doesn’t surprise many of you. We have shown that in the past couple of months we were able to bring it to a manageable level,” she observed.

Though monthly inflation had touched a high of 7.79% in April, it still remains above the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6%. In fact, the RBI will convene a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee next month in which an explanatory note will be prepared for the Union Government explaining its inability to restrict inflation between the 4-6% band.

Sitharaman, however, was confident that the RBI was well positioned to handle bouts of volatility as Central banks elsewhere hike interest rates from record lows during the pandemic.

On the withdrawn Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, she said India will introduce a new data privacy bill “sooner than later” which “will be a product of consultations and will address every such concern most of us had on the Privacy Bill.”

‘Reserve Bank will manage volatility’

  • Retail inflation softened to 6.71% in July due to moderation in food prices but remained above the RBI’s comfort level of 6% for the seventh consecutive month
  • The Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation was at 7.01% in June and 5.59% in July 2021. It was above 7% from April to June this fiscal
  • She exuded confidence that the RBI would manage the volatility emerging from aggressive rate hike stance by the US Fed and the European Central Bank

Push cross-border rupee trade, banks told

  • The Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Ministry on Wednesday asked banks and trade bodies to push exports and import transactions in rupee
  • It was stressed that banks should connect with their foreign counterparts for opening special rupee vastro accounts to facilitate cross-border trade in rupee

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot Royal inheritance battle, to get majority share in Rs 25,000-crore assets

2
Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over pending salaries of Punjab employees

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is Home Secretary in UK PM Liz Truss's new Cabinet; Rishi Sunak allies are out

4
Punjab

‘Gal Sunoh Punjabi Dosto’: In his new song, Gurdas Maan intones how he was misinterpreted over ‘one nation, one language’ idea

5
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh helps in rescuing 21-year-old Bathinda girl, held captive in Oman

6
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt stopped from offering prayers at Ujjain temple

7
Haryana

Bhagwant Mann says he is ready to meet Haryana CM on SYL as Kejriwal flags off AAP campaign to make India No 1

8
Trending

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

9
Trending

Video: Online banter goes on, this is perhaps the best edit by a Pakistani of Arshdeep's dropping the catch during India-Pakistan match so far

10
Nation

PM Modi advocates strengthening economic ties with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

Top News

Biden Administration approves US$ 450 million F-16 fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan

Biden Administration approves US$ 450 million F-16 fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan

Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi

Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi

For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...

Netaji’s kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate

Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista

CRIMINAL NEXUS: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis

Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis

Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

30-year fight over Rs 25,000-crore assets; Supreme Court uph...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

29 years after fake encounter, Gurdaspur court sentences two accused ex-policemen to life imprisonment

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after Punjab CM's announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Amritsar: Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI, PU, Golf Club top tax defaulters in city

PGI, Panjab University, Golf Club top tax defaulters in Chandigarh

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

Doctor among 2 lose Rs 4.5L to fraudsters in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC's Mani Majra sub-office set to get makeover

Carmel Convent tragedy: Two months on, inquiry panel yet to submit report

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

‘Paperless’ Constitution Bench to hear Delhi govt vs Centre case

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

More than 80 per cent govt schools in country worse than junkyards, Arvind Kejriwal says in letter to PM

Delhi bans firecracker production, sale till January 1 next year

Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

MP: Ensure adequate blood at Civil Hospital

Budding players win against all odds in game of life

2 allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Ludhiana: F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties

Ludhiana: World Bank officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store in Ludhiana's Haibowal, fire shots at trader

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

Aam Aadmi Clinic doctor quits

‘Remove encroachments from government land’

Housewives informed about govt schemes

Significant drop in daily Covid cases