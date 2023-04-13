Inflation falls to 15-mth low of 5.66% in March

New Delhi, April 12

Retail inflation in March fell to a 15-month low of 5.66% and came back to the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6%, as prices of vegetables and protein-rich items eased, showed government data released on Wednesday.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.44% in February 2023 and 6.95% in the year-ago period. The previous low was also 5.66% in December 2021.

The Reserve Bank has been mandated by the government to ensure inflation remains within the 4-6% bracket. The CPI was above 6% in January and February.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the year-on-year inflation declined in the vegetable basket by 8.51%, oil and fats by 7.86% and meat and fish by 1.42% in March.

However, the rate of price rise in spices was high at 18.2% in March, followed by ‘cereals and products’ by 15.27%. Fruits too were expensive.

The overall inflation in the food basket was 4.79% in March against 5.95% in February and 7.68% in the year-ago period. The food basket has a weightage of 54.18% in the overall CPI.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist and Head Research and Outreach, Icra, said unless the feared heatwave leads to a rapid rise in prices of perishables, inflation may report a substantial base-effect led drop to around 5-5.2% in the next two prints, which will reinforce the decision of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to pause key interest rate in April 2023.

“With reasonably healthy reservoir levels, and the El Nino expected to materialise only in the second half of the monsoon season, kharif sowing may not be impacted. However, any subsequent deficiency in monsoon rainfall could affect yields and food inflation, which along with any further hardening in crude oil prices remains a risk for the inflation trajectory,” she opined. — PTI

Back in RBI’s comfort zone