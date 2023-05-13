Inflation falls to 18-month low of 4.7% in April

New Delhi, May 12
Retail inflation fell to an 18-month low of 4.7% in April mainly due to cooling food prices, government data showed on Friday.
It was for the second month in a row that Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation remained within the RBI’s comfort zone of below 6%.
The retail inflation based was 5.66% in March 2023 and 7.79% in the year-ago period.
Factory output shrinks
Meanwhile, industrial production growth slipped to five-month low of 1.1% in March from 5.8% in February 2023, mainly due to poor performance of power and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Friday.
