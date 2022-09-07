Inflation has eased to manageable level; job creation, growth remain priorities: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI

New Delhi, September 7

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the country's economic growth remained a priority for the government, as inflation had come down to a manageable level.

Job-creation and equitable distribution of wealth remained the other focus areas, she said at India Ideas Summit here.

"Some of course are red-lettered (priorities), some may not be. Red-lettered ones would of course be jobs, equitable wealth distribution and making sure India is moving on the path of growth.

"In that sense inflation is not red-lettered. I hope it doesn't surprise many of you. We have shown that in the past couple of months that we were able to bring it to a manageable level," she said at the event.

According to official data, retail inflation softened to 6.71 per cent in July due to moderation in food prices but remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for the seventh consecutive month.

The Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation was at 7.01 per cent in June and 5.59 per cent in July 2021. It was above 7 per cent from April to June this fiscal.