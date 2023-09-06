Inflation to remain elevated for next few months: S&P

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Inflation in India is likely to remain elevated in the near terms but government policies will prevent it from rising further, S&P Global Ratings economist (Asia Pacific) Vishrut Rana said on Tuesday.

In July, the consumer price index-based retail inflation spiked to 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, with specific food commodities mainly driving the increase.

Speaking at the 'Monthly Asia-Pacific Credit Focus' webinar, Rana said in India, the monsoon had been very patchy and overall rain was about 11 per cent below normal. "That is a significant concern as it can affect grain prices in India over next few months," he said.

The government has already imposed export curbs on rice and levied a 40 per cent export duty on onions to make available enough stock in local market ahead of the festive season.

"Supplies remain very strong and the government is likely to step in to prevent significant increase in commodity, wheat and rice prices. It will help to keep food price inflation little bit low," Rana said.

