Inflow Technologies Partners with 1Kosmos to Deliver Identity Verification and Passwordless Security Across India

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: Inflow Technologies, a leading value-added distributor of ICT infrastructure solutions, and 1Kosmos, a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced a strategic distribution partnership to bring the 1Kosmos platform to organizations across India. Together, the companies will help enterprises verify a person's identity before issuing credentials, replace password-dependent access, and reduce identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud.

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The partnership combines Inflow's channel reach and technical expertise with 1Kosmos' capabilities for remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication. Inflow operates across more than 50 locations in South Asia and works with channel partners throughout the technology sales cycle. Inflow will introduce the 1Kosmos platform to customers and channel partners seeking stronger identity assurance for workforce and customer access.

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Organizations often treat successful authentication as proof that the person using a credential is its legitimate owner. Stolen passwords, compromised recovery processes, AI impersonation, and fraudulent enrollment can break that connection. Establishing identity during onboarding and carrying that verified identity into each authentication gives organizations a stronger basis for deciding who receives access to applications and data.

"Identity has become the new perimeter and organizations need stronger, simpler, and more secure ways to protect digital identities while enabling seamless access. This partnership with 1Kosmos enables us to bring their innovative identity verification and passwordless authentication capabilities to our customers and channel partners," said Rajesh Kumar, Senior Vice President, Tech BU, Inflow Technologies. "Together, we are well-positioned to accelerate the adoption of modern identity security solutions across the region, helping enterprises strengthen their security posture while delivering a superior user experience."

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"A passwordless credential is only as trustworthy as the identity enrolled behind it," said Siddharth Gandhi, Co-Founder and COO - APAC of 1Kosmos. "Inflow brings the regional relationships and technical resources needed to help more organizations verify users at enrollment and preserve that assurance when they access critical systems. This partnership extends a practical defense against impersonation and account takeover to enterprises across India."

Verified Identity from Enrollment Through Access

The 1Kosmos platform unifies identity proofing, credential verification, and passwordless multi-factor authentication. Organizations can remotely verify users through government-issued identity documents, biometric matching, and liveness detection, then bind that verified identity to a reusable digital credential. At login, live biometrics confirm that the person requesting access is the individual enrolled to the credential, reducing reliance on passwords, one-time codes, and knowledge-based checks that can be phished, shared, or socially engineered.

The same foundation can support workforce onboarding, customer account opening, account recovery, and access to sensitive applications. Configurable workflows allow organizations to adapt proofing and authentication requirements to the risk of each user journey while preserving user control over personal information.

Availability

The 1Kosmos platform is available immediately in India through Inflow Technologies and its channel partners. For more information visit www.inflowtechnologies.com.

About Inflow Technologies

Founded in 2005, Inflow Technologies is a niche player in ICT infrastructure distribution services, offering value-added distribution in networking, cybersecurity, unified communications and collaboration, automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), surveillance, server, storage and software, and endpoint and workspace solutions across India and South Asia. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Inflow operates in 50+ locations and supports a channel of 3,000+ partners, backed by 200+ certified technical experts. Learn more: www.inflowtechnologies.com

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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