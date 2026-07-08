Inflow Technologies Partners with Orca Security to Enhance Cloud Security in India

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8: Inflow Technologies, a leading value-added distributor of ICT infrastructure solutions, has partnered with Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security. The collaboration brings together Inflow's strong regional presence with Orca Security's AI-powered Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to help organisations improve visibility and security across cloud environments.

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By adding Orca Security's CNAPP platform to its cybersecurity portfolio, Inflow enables partners and customers to identify, prioritise, and remediate cloud risks with speed and zero operational friction.

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"We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Inflow Technologies, a collaboration that bridges their formidable market presence with our mission to secure the cloud. By integrating Inflow's deep regional expertise with Orca Security's industry-leading AI platform, we are providing Indian enterprises with unparalleled visibility into their digital estates. Together, we empower organisations to identify, prioritise, and remediate evolving threats, ensuring a secure and resilient foundation for scalable growth."

-- John Tavares, SVP Global Partnerships & Alliances

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"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Orca Security. As organisations across the region accelerate their cloud migration, the demand for comprehensive, scalable security has never been higher. By adding Orca's industry-leading CNAPP platform to our portfolio, Inflow is empowering our partners and customers to secure their cloud environments with unprecedented speed and zero friction. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity innovation to the market."

-- Rajesh Kumar, Senior Vice President Tech BU, Inflow Technologies

About Inflow Technologies

Founded in 2005, Inflow Technologies is a leading value-added distributor of ICT infrastructure solutions across India and South Asia. The company delivers solutions spanning Networking, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications & Collaboration, AIDC, Surveillance, Servers, Storage, and Software. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Inflow operates in over 50 locations and supports 3,000+ channel partners with 200+ certified technical professionals.

About Orca Security

Orca enables organizations to make cloud security a strategic advantage. With the most comprehensive coverage and visibility across multi-cloud environments, the agentless-first Orca Platform unites teams to eliminate complexities, vulnerabilities, and risks - including the attack surface introduced by AI. Orca's Security for AI secures your models, training data, and AI pipelines, while Orca AI accelerates detection, investigation, and response across your entire cloud environment. Backed by Temasek, CapitalG, ICONIQ Capital, Redpoint Ventures and others, Orca is trusted by hundreds of organizations, including SAP, Gannett, Autodesk, Lemonade and Digital Turbine. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or book a personalized demo.

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