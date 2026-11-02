Infobip and Tesync Collaborate With TESCUBFED to Advance Digital Lending and Omnichannel Engagement for Cooperative Banks

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2: Infobip, a Global AI-first cloud communications platform, and India-based digital technology company Tesync are bringing together AI-powered solutions to help cooperative banks simplify digital lending, strengthen customer engagement, and improve employee learning and compliance. In collaboration with Telangana State Cooperative Urban Bank Federation, the joint offering was presented to CXO-level representatives from leading cooperative banks across Telangana at “AI-led Fintech Solutions for Cooperative Banks” on October 28, 2026, in Hyderabad. The event also explored potential applications of digital technology across cooperative banking operations.

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For cooperative banks like many other financial institutions, a loan journey is not a single transaction but a series of moments that must stay connected, right from lead capture and onboarding to eligibility checks, document collection, underwriting, approval, disbursement, servicing and collections. When these steps and the related customer interactions sit in separate systems, bank teams can face additional manual work, while borrowers receive fragmented updates or limited clarity on next steps.

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The joint offering connects these parts of the journey by bringing together Tesync’s FINSYNC digital lending suite and SYNCRO. AI customer engagement platform with Infobip’s enterprise-grade global omnichannel communications and conversational AI capabilities. It can help banks keep customers informed as their loan applications progress in a more coordinated and timely way—for example, by requesting pending documents, sharing application status updates, and sending repayment reminders through channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, RCS and voice. Linking these communications more closely with lending workflows can reduce manual follow-ups, coordinate communication across channels, and deliver a more consistent lending journey.

The offering also includes Tesync’s CourseNXT to support employee onboarding, structured learning, assessments, and compliance-related training, giving banks a way to view customer-facing processes and employee readiness as connected parts of their broader digital transformation.

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Venkata Sesha Reddy, CEO of Tesync, said, “Cooperative banks are closely connected to the communities they serve, but many need an integrated pathway to modernize lending without adding complexity. By combining AI, automation and digital communications through FINSYNC and SYNCRO, combined with Infobip’s omnichannel messaging capabilities, we aim to streamline lending and operational processes while improving customer engagement across the lifecycle. We see this collaboration as an important step toward supporting wider digital adoption in the sector.”

Shri G Madana Gopala Swamy, Working President of TESCUBFED Ltd., said, “The AI-Led FinTech Solutions event held on 28 October 2026 marks an important step towards accelerating digital transformation in the cooperative banking sector. The innovative solutions showcased by Tesync and Infobip—including WhatsApp-based banking and customer engagement, the Syncro CPaaS communication platform, the FinSync digital lending platform, and the CourseNXT learning management platform—offer opportunities for cooperative banks to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen customer engagement, streamline lending processes, and build future-ready capabilities.” He added, “We believe that technology-driven innovation and strategic industry collaborations can play a significant role in strengthening the cooperative banking ecosystem, enabling banks to respond more effectively to evolving customer expectations while continuing to serve their communities with trust, accessibility and efficiency.”

Paritosh Gandhi, Country Head, India at Infobip, said, “Digital transformation should make banking journeys simpler for customers and more manageable for the teams who support them. With Tesync’s understanding of lending workflows and Infobip’s scalable communications and conversational AI technology, we aim to help cooperative banks and other financial institutions create a secure, scalable, and intelligent digital lending and customer engagement ecosystem while preserving the personal relationships their customers value.” He added, “Telangana provides a strong foundation for demonstrating this value and exploring its potential across cooperative banking ecosystems in other states and markets.”

Security, infrastructure, and compliance requirements are also central to technology decisions in banking. The joint solution can be deployed in cloud-native, hybrid, or on-premise models so institutions can align implementation with their governance, data-control and operating needs.

The initiative is intended to establish a strong proof point in Telangana, with the potential to extend the model to cooperative banking federations and institutions in other Indian states.

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