Infobip Announces 'CX Innovation Days' Across India, Spotlighting The Future of AI-Powered Customer Experience

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], June 15: Infobip, a global AI-first cloud communications platform, is set to host its flagship customer-focused event, 'CX Innovation Days', as a three-city roadshow in India. The event will explore how agentic AI and Infobip AgentOS can support evolving customer experience needs. Taking place in Mumbai (June 17), Delhi-NCR (June 24), and Bengaluru (July 1), the roadshow will bring together enterprise leaders from the marketing, digital, and technology functions across industries.

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As customer interactions increasingly span multiple channels, businesses are under growing pressure to deliver consistent, responsive, and relevant experiences. Yet many still operate with disconnected systems that limit visibility into customer conversations and make it harder to respond effectively at scale. Insights from Infobip's India Digital CX Report 2026 show that unmet expectations are emerging as a key driver of customer churn across sectors. At the same time, Infobip's Messaging Trends Report 2026 finds that 97.7% of customer interactions on the company's platform involve two or more channels, reinforcing the need for more unified CX strategies. The same report highlights the rise of agentic AI, with up to 95% of customer engagements projected to be managed by AI-powered agents by 2026.

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Against this backdrop, CX Innovation Days is designed as a forum to help businesses move beyond isolated channels and address practical priorities--from designing consistent experiences to operationalizing AI at scale. Through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and customer stories, participants will explore ways to simplify CX operations and improve responsiveness. A key focus of the event will be Infobip AgentOS, a platform that brings customer conversations, AI-powered assistance, and human expertise together in one place.

"CX Innovation Days reflects our commitment to engaging customers around how customer experience is evolving in India," said Paritosh Gandhi, Country Head, India, Infobip. "Enterprises are moving beyond basic automation toward intelligent, outcome-driven engagement. As customer interactions grow more complex, businesses need AI that can orchestrate conversations, systems, and decisions in real time. Infobip AgentOS is built for exactly this environment, and we're confident in our ability to support enterprises on their AI journey," he added.

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Additionally, the event will feature 'The Experience Zone', an interactive showcase where attendees will experience AI through live demonstrations. Participants will be able to take part in a guided 'Build Your Own AI Agent' session and see Infobip AgentOS in action across use cases in banking, retail, telecommunications, and healthcare.

The event series will also be joined by Infobip's global AI and product experts across all three cities, bringing deeper perspectives on the future of customer experience.

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