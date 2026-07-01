Infobip India Digital CX Report 2026: AI, Data, and Orchestration Are Rewriting CX in India

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 1: Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip today released its India Digital CX Report 2026, revealing a significant shift in how Indian brands approach customer experience (CX). While SMS, WhatsApp, email, and voice remain critical channels, the report highlights that winning brands are moving beyond managing them in silos and instead orchestrating end-to-end customer journeys powered by unified data, AI, and automation.

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According to the report, six CX pillars are driving customer decisions: Expectation, Personalization, Time & Effort, Resolution, Integrity, and Empathy. Amongst these, "Expectation" emerges as the single largest driver of churn. It represents 24% of how Indian customers judge brands. In Telecom, 44% of customers switch providers when expectations are not met. In apparel, 46% of shoppers substitute brands after poor support. These losses stem directly from fragmented systems, lost context between channels, and repetitive information requests.

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To close these gaps, enterprises are accelerating investments in data, MarTech, and AI. India's Customer Data Platform (CDP) market, valued at $311 million in 2025, is projected to grow at a 24.7% CAGR to reach $2.4 billion by 2034. Meanwhile, 95% of Indian brands plan to increase MarTech spending, with 65% allocating more than 16% of their total budgets to it. AI adoption is also scaling, with 55% of telecom companies deploying AI beyond pilot stages and embedding it directly into customer journeys.

Paritosh Gandhi, Country Head, India, Infobip, said, "Indian customers are not walking away because brands lack digital presence. They leave when every interaction feels like a fresh start -- when the brand forgets who they are, what they asked for, or how urgent the issue is. That is the deeper challenge our Digital CX report points to: CX is now measured by continuity, not reach." He added, "Addressing this requires more than adding another tool. It requires AI agents, conversational data, and journey orchestration to work together, so enterprises can read intent earlier, respond with context, and scale CX with stronger governance. Infobip AgentOS brings these capabilities into one operating layer."

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As AI becomes central to CX, the report stresses that privacy and compliance, particularly under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, must be built directly into customer journeys. Currently, only 9% of organizations report having a comprehensive understanding of the regulation, leaving ample room for improvement.

To explore the complete industry-specific insights, use cases, and strategic recommendations, download the India Digital CX report here: The India Digital CX Report.

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