Infoblox Deepens India Commitment With New Pune Office and Major Bengaluru Campus Expansion

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Infoblox, a leader in cloud networking and security services, today announced the opening of a new engineering office in Pune and a significant expansion of its Bengaluru campus, reinforcing India’s central role in the company’s global innovation and growth strategy. The expansion also includes over 350 new roles across engineering, product development, cloud security, AI, and customer-facing functions, taking the Bengaluru campus to more than 1,000 seats, along with an expanded footprint of more than 100 seats in Pune and continued investment in Trivandrum.

Over the last nine months, Infoblox has seen 30% net-new headcount growth in India, with more than half of its global engineering workforce now based in the country, and up to 80% on select strategic programs. Additionally, the company was recently Great Place To Work-Certified™ in India for the second time, with 86% of employees saying it’s a great place to work. India anchors Infoblox’s core platform innovation, delivering real-time network and DNS-layer security that protects critical infrastructure for banks, digital payments, government systems and large enterprises worldwide.

“India is no longer just a growth market for Infoblox—it is where we build, scale and deliver some of our most critical technologies,” said Scott Harrell, President and CEO, Infoblox. “We have nearly doubled our investment in India because of the depth of engineering talent, the maturity of the market, and the country’s growing role in shaping the future of AI-driven networking and security. Our teams here are delivering high-impact innovation that serves customers globally.” The expansion reflects Infoblox’s confidence in India’s technology ecosystem. Bengaluru continues to serve as one of the company’s largest global engineering hubs, driving core platform development and AI-led security innovation serving as a microcosm of the company across all functions. Pune strengthens Infoblox’s access to specialized engineering talent and academic networks, while Trivandrum remains a key centre for customer support and operational excellence.

“This is a defining moment for Infoblox in India,” said Jay Shivaram, VP Engineering and Head of India Operations, Infoblox. “Our India teams are leading advanced, mission-critical engineering work—from AI-powered threat intelligence to cloud-scale networking. We are committed to building a culture of innovation, continuous learning, and opportunity, with strong hiring across levels—from fresh graduates to principal engineers.” Infoblox continues to expand its AI-driven security capabilities. The company recently announced its intent to acquire Axur, enhancing protection against digital risk and brand abuse beyond the enterprise perimeter. And, its 2025 DNS Threat Landscape Report highlights a sharp rise in DNS-based attacks, including AI-enabled deepfakes and evasive domain techniques—underscoring the need for resilient, intelligence-led infrastructure security.

About Infoblox Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Our DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management) solutions deliver unmatched performance and control across hybrid, multi-cloud environments, while our security solutions stop threats at the DNS layer, providing preemptive protection everywhere. The result? A smarter, more secure platform—built for the way organizations work today and ready for what’s next. Visit infoblox.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Infoblox office launch - L-R EVP & CMO Brad Rinklin, CEO Scott Harrell, EVP & CPO Anuradha Mayer, EVP & CPO Mukesh Gupta, VP Engineering and Head of India Operations Jay Shivaram, COO & CFO Hoke Horn.

