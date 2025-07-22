InfoComm India 2025 Visitor Registration Opens Strong Amidst Surging Demand for AI and Immersive AV

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Following a record-breaking edition in 2024 that saw visitor attendance grow by 17%, InfoComm India returns to Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre from 9-11 September 2025, with a larger showcase, cutting-edge learning sessions, and new partnerships catering to India's fast-evolving AV and experience technology markets.

* India's premier Pro AV and Integrated Experience Technology event returns with a broader showcase, new learning formats, and powerful networking experiences, from 9-11 September at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Strong Market Growth and New Exhibitors Drive Momentum

The stage for InfoComm India is set against the backdrop of a booming market. According to the 2024 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) by AVIXA, India is not only the third-largest pro-AV market in APAC but also the fastest-growing globally, with annual revenue projected to reach $11.8 billion in 2029. This explosive growth is fueling demand across India's corporate, education, and government sectors, and InfoComm India 2025 is expanding to meet the surge.

This year, visitors will find an enriched show floor featuring returning global brands like Crestron, Harman, and AET, as well as first-time exhibitors such as Smart Stage Technologies, InstaLED, and FutureComm Systems, representing next-gen solutions in digital signage, control systems, immersive lighting, and collaborative workplace tech.

A major new feature this year is the Smart Tech Stage. This engaging live demo area will allow visitors to learn real-world tech applications powering smart workplaces, learning environments, and next-gen entertainment spaces.

New Learning & Engagement Highlights in 2025

Complementing the show floor is the show's signature InfoComm India Summit, with fresh content streams and practical insights. Among the new highlights:

* AI in AV Workshop - Addressing India's growing appetite for AI-powered solutions, this workshop delivers actionable strategies for attendees to harness AI's potential in creative workflows.

* Sector-Focused Show Floor Tours on Smart Workplaces & Smart Classrooms led by experts to help buyers find key solutions specific to their business and organization needs.

* Dynamic Networking Opportunities, including the Regional AV Roundtable & Mixer and the Welcome Networking Event (co-organized with AVIXA), connecting AV professionals, system integrators, and tech decision-makers from across various industries.

Strategic Partnerships & Growing Industry Engagement

InfoComm India is forging deeper connections with key stakeholders through a series of strategic partnerships that aim to amplify knowledge exchange, innovation showcases, and sector-wide participation. From smart infrastructure to next-gen learning and enterprise IT, these partnerships are designed to connect solution providers with India's most forward-looking decision-makers across industries.

EEMA (Event Entertainment Management Association), AIILSG (All India Institute Local Self Government), ICT Academy, CSI (Computer Society of India), EESA (Event Equipment Services Association), FITAG (The Federation of Information Technology Associations of Gujarat) and many other regional bodies. These collaborations reinforce InfoComm India's position as a business-critical platform for India's growing AV and experience tech industry--bridging global innovation with localized market needs.

The Must-Attend Event for Pro AV & Immersive Experience Technology

This year's edition continues to place a strong focus on engaging key buyers and decision-makers through the Invited Guest Program, with a particular emphasis on high-growth sectors actively driving AV adoption--namely, Smart Cities, Digital Education, and Enterprise IT.

India's digital education sector is projected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 25.2%, reaching USD 34.8 billion by 2033, backed by large-scale smart classroom initiatives. Similarly, India's IT sector has crossed USD 250 billion in revenue, with hybrid collaboration fueling demand for next-gen AV solutions. The government's Smart Cities Mission, supported by over INR 6,000 crore in funding, continues to boost investment in AV-intensive applications like integrated command centers and digital signage. These trends highlight the strategic importance of engaging buyers from these segments, who are at the forefront of India's digital transformation.

Through these strategic alliances, the show is set to deliver even greater value to participants--creating powerful opportunities for learning, networking, and business exchange across verticals like urban development, live events, education, and enterprise IT.

With registration now open, InfoComm India 2025 is already seeing strong interest from across the AV and technology spectrum, attracting a diverse mix of enterprise end-users, system integrators, and solution providers seeking partnerships. A wave of early registrations from KPMG, Deloitte, Adani, Tata Motors, Cisco, Reliance Industries, Godrej, IBM, SEBI, Axis Bank, Yashraj Films, among many others reflects the industry's confidence in the show's relevance and reach.

Experience Next-Gen Pro AV Technologies First-hand

From AV system integrators, rental, live event companies, broadcasters, architects, IT consultants, and business leaders, InfoComm India is where India's AV and tech ecosystem converges to source solutions, build partnerships, and learn from industry leaders. Exhibitors are set to unveil a suite of transformative Pro AV and Technology solutions designed to solve current and future key challenges for India's rapidly growing businesses. To name a few of these upcoming Pro AV products from the exhibitors:

* AI Suite for Digital Signage by KORBYT [TE07] - AI-driven content personalization and scheduling, boosting engagement across corporate campuses.

* AIRTAME Wireless Conferencing & Digital Signage by NTECK SYSTEMS [BB01] - AI-enhanced wireless conferencing and signage for seamless and interactive AV sharing

* IActive W Pro Series - All in One Interactive Flat Panel by IACTIVE TECHNOLOGY [K33] - AI-integrated interactive panel, offering real time feedback and automating admin tasks.

* AI:EX by DVSI [C33]- an AI-powered, on-premise AV management system offering predictive support, NLP-based control, usage insights, and 24/7 intelligent troubleshooting.

* IX Series DSP Amplifiers by BOSCH [D20] - DSP-powered amplifiers with automation via TaskEngine, enabling smart zone control, usage-based adjustments, and seamless integration into multi-room AV environments.

Registration & Last Opportunities to Exhibit

The momentum from last year's record-breaking edition - which saw a 17% increase in unique visitor attendance and a marked rise in participation from emerging cities - is driving significant expansion for 2025. The upcoming edition has already expanded its footprint by 12% in exhibition space and attracted over 25% more exhibiting brands. This growth reflects the surging interest in Pro AV and experience technology across India's enterprise, government, broadcast, and education sectors -- and signals a vibrant marketplace of ideas, solutions, and collaboration waiting on the show floor. With limited booth space and sponsorship packages remaining, companies looking to capitalize on India's booming AV sector are encouraged to secure their participation now.

Visitor registration is now open. For more information on exhibiting or securing the last available sponsorship opportunities, visit www.infocomm-india.com

About InfoComm Asia Pte Ltd.

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit: infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com

For media enquiries, please write to media@infocommasia.com or contact:

Angie Eng, Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

angieeng@infocommasia.com

Sources:

India Digital Education Market Size, Share and Trends Report 2033

India's IT sector surged to $282 billion in revenue in FY25, claims union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Note Details: Press Information Bureau

