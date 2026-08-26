India's largest Professional AV and integrated experience technology trade show returns to the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, 16–18 September 2026, with 300+ global brands across a show floor 17% larger than 2025 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) India's Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) and Integrated Experience Technology tradeshow – InfoComm India – returns to the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) from September 16 to 18, 2026 in Mumbai. On track to be its largest edition to date, InfoComm India 2026 will bring together 300+ global brands, 14,000+ industry professionals and an expanded Summit of 40+ sessions led by 80+ expert speakers. The scale reflects a broader shift underway across India, as enterprises invest in smart infrastructure, immersive technologies and integrated experiences. InfoComm India has become the country's definitive platform where technology providers and buyers meet to shape what comes next.

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InfoComm India 2026 to Anchor India’s Accelerating Pro AV and Integrated Experience Technology Boom InfoComm India 2026 spans five halls across two levels of JWCC – Pavilion Halls 1 to 3 and Jasmine Halls 1 to 2 – with the show floor now exceeding 10,600 square metres, up more than 17% on 2025 and still growing as the show approaches.

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Leading the showcase are Platinum Partners BenQ, Crestron, Epson, Harman, Shure and Vega, alongside over 40 first-time exhibitors including ATVI Computech, Dahua Technology India, Anixter India, Prama Hikvision India, CT Square LLC, Trustech AV Solution amongst others. Together they will stage more than 130 new product launches — from AI-enabled collaboration tools to immersive experience environments — making the floor as much a launchpad for what's next as a marketplace for what's proven.

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The show floor will bring together solution providers spanning the full spectrum of Pro AV and integrated experience technology ranging from AI-enabled collaboration tools and digital signage to LED displays, projection systems and professional audio. Visitors will also find advanced solutions for unified communications platforms, control systems and broadcast technologies, alongside solutions purpose-built for smart classrooms, smart workplaces and immersive experience environments. The breadth speaks less to any single product category than to the convergence now underway across India's technology landscape, as organizations rethink how people learn, collaborate and interact with the spaces around them.

Given the scale of the 2026 show floor and a Summit programme running concurrently, visitors are encouraged to plan across more than one day to experience it in full.

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The momentum reflects a broader shift in the India Pro AV market. According to the 2025 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) from AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, India has emerged as Asia Pacific's fastest-growing Pro AV market, overtaking China — set against a global Pro AV market the IOTA projects will grow from USD332 billion in 2025 to USD402 billion by 2030.

This year's edition reflects an industry in transition. As AI-enabled tools move from experimental to operational, and as organizations increasingly favor integrated experiences over standalone hardware, InfoComm India 2026 has expanded its Summit programme and broadened its exhibitor base to match. The result is a show shaped as much by where the industry is heading - toward smart workplaces, immersive environments and connected infrastructure - as by where it has been.

Back by popular demand are two crowd favorites from 2025: the Smart Tech Stage, and AVIXA’s CTS® Training, which returns to India for a second year following strong demand at its 2025 debut.

"InfoComm India represents high potential for the future of immersive technologies. It was encouraging to reconnect with leading global brands and see their local distributors providing strong support in India. The show floor itself was active and vibrant, now expanded across two levels — a clear sign that opportunities in this region are growing bigger and better." • Sujoy Cherian, Creative Technologist and CEO, Option 1 Group "I was able to connect with a wide network of professionals, and the event itself is exceptionally well-organised. As a knowledge seeker, I am particularly focused on the role of AI in audio-video systems — it is the frontier of our industry, and staying ahead requires continuous learning." • Alexis Bou Farhat, ELV Projects Manager, BLINQ Technologies, Qatar “I have identified new companies and technologies relevant to my procurement pipeline, and singled out the guided show-floor tour as especially useful for narrowing in on the booths most relevant to my project.” • Anand Menon, Project Planning and Management Specialist, AGRA Smart City "InfoComm India represents excellence in both scale and substance." • Furqan Qureshi, Assistant Director, NRIDA, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India Registration is now open to industry professionals across the Pro AV and integrated experience technology value chain — systems integrators, consultants, distributors, enterprise buyers and government stakeholders. More at www.infocomm-india.com.

About InfoComm India Since its inception in 2013, InfoComm India has grown into the country's leading platform connecting manufacturers, distributors, technology providers, system integrators, consultants, end users, enterprise buyers and government stakeholders across the Pro AV and integrated experience technology industry. It is one of three marquee events operated by InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd across the Asia Pacific region, alongside InfoComm China in Beijing and InfoComm Asia in Bangkok. Each show pairs a comprehensive exhibition with a Summit conference programme offering education on the latest industry trends and best practices.

About AVIXA AVIXA® (the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association) is the international trade association representing the professional audiovisual and integrated experience industry. Founded in 1939 and now home to more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals across more than 80 countries, AVIXA is the industry’s leading resource for standards, certification, training, market intelligence and thought leadership. InfoComm Asia serves as AVIXA’s flagship gathering for its communities across the region.

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