Bangkok [Thailand], August 4: Informa Markets will host Vitafoods Asia 2025 from 17-19 September 2025 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok. The event will play a key role in advancing Thailand's food and nutraceutical industries, aligning with the region's growing shift toward preventive healthcare and wellness.

According to Market Minds Advisory, the Asia-Pacific nutraceutical market is projected to reach USD 176.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8%.

"The rapid growth of the food supplements and nutraceutical sector is fueled by rising consumer health awareness, especially around non-communicable diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular conditions," said Ms. Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director - ASEAN at Informa Markets.

Asia's consumers are increasingly seeking solutions for immunity, weight control, and holistic health. Functional beverages, such as protein and probiotic drinks, are gaining traction--especially among younger demographics. Industry players are focusing on R&D for new technologies and natural ingredients like turmeric, green tea, and herbs. Meanwhile, digital platforms and e-commerce are broadening market reach and offering personalized experiences.

"This shift toward preventive healthcare is driving strong demand for functional foods and supplements, paving the way for growth across health food, supplement, and nutritional technology sectors," added Rungphech.

What to expect at Vitafoods Asia 2025

Vitafoods Asia 2025 will be a strategic platform for innovation, networking, and global market access. Featuring over 650 leading brands and welcoming more than 13,000 visitors from 38 countries, the event will connect the entire supply chain--from raw ingredients to OEM/ODM services and finished products.

Key highlights include:

* Over 50 expert-led seminars - covering topics like personalized nutrition, microbiome science, healthy ageing, and regulatory updates

* New Ingredients & New Products Zone - showcasing next-gen products and global health innovations

* A to C (Academics to Commercial) - bridging university research with commercial applications in nutraceuticals

* Innovation Tour - guided tours spotlighting cutting-edge products and technologies

* Tasting Bar - try-before-you-buy area featuring functional food and drink innovations

* Vitafoods Asia 5K Run - an energizing networking activity blending health and connection

Voices of Supporters and Exhibitors

Prof. (Research) Dr. Chutima Eamchotchawalit, President of the Program Management Unit for Competitiveness (PMUC), emphasized the importance of adding value to food supplements through research on Thai ingredients. The agency is compiling a positive list of approved functional ingredients, supporting product development aligned with international standards.

"This list will enhance product credibility, ensure consumer safety, and position Thai supplements for global competitiveness," said Dr. Chutima.

Mr. Nakah Thawichawatt, Chairman of the Food Supplement Industry Group, Federation of Thai Industries, reaffirmed the sector's potential and the FTI's commitment to elevating industry standards and consumer confidence.

Dr. Pat Ekpanyaskun, CEO of Nutrition SC Public Company Limited, praised Vitafoods Asia as a key opportunity to raise brand visibility, build networks, and scale across domestic and global markets.

Ms. Jeannie Kwa, Senior HCP Marketing Manager, APAC, from Kaneka Corporation, added that health ageing and longevity are among the fastest-growing categories. Ingredients like NAD+, senolytics, Omega-3, Vitamin D, and collagen are leading product innovation.

Pre-registration is now open

Vitafoods Asia 2025 will take place from 17-19 September 2025, Level LG, QSNCC, Bangkok. You can secure the privileges by pre-registering to attend at https://vfa.imasia-passport.com/en/user/register

About Informa Markets

Vitafoods is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Its portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. Informa Markets provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, the company brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive, 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

