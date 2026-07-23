Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate, effective 1st April 2027

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Infosys board has approved the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as Chief Executive Officer Designate for a five-year term, following recommendations from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

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As per Infosys, the appointment forms part of a planned leadership transition. Dash will succeed Salil Parekh as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2027, when Parekh completes his second term after more than nine years at the helm.

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Dash spent over three decades at the IT services firm, managing senior roles in customer-facing operations, project delivery, and global business units. He currently oversees a portfolio spanning several industry verticals alongside the enterprise sustainability business. The company board highlighted his strategic acumen and delivery execution as key drivers to guide the enterprise through its next phase of AI-led transformation.

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Expressing his gratitude regarding the board decision, Dash said, "I am honoured by the confidence that the Board has placed in me and excited about the opportunity to lead Infosys into its next chapter. I would also like to thank Salil for his mentorship, guidance, and the countless opportunities for growth over the years. I look forward to collaborating with him to ensure a seamless transition."

Dash emphasized the evolving technological landscape and the strategic direction of the enterprise moving forward.

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"Technology is entering a new era, with AI fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and create value. Infosys begins this next phase from a position of enormous strength--with a clearly articulated AI strategy, exceptional talent, deep client relationships, and values that have earned the trust of customers globally."

He noted his intention to drive operational expansion and client growth during this transition phase.

"My commitment is to build on those strengths while accelerating innovation, expanding our capabilities and helping our clients succeed in an increasingly AI-driven world," Dash added. "Together with the outstanding leadership team, all my colleagues, customers and partners, I look forward to shaping the next chapter of Infosys journey and creating enduring value for all our stakeholders."

Alongside the leadership development, the tech firm also reported its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. Infosys revised its full-year FY27 revenue growth guidance downward to 1.5 per cent to 3.0 per cent, compared to its earlier projection of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

Following the guidance trim, Infosys American Depositary Receipts (ADR) dropped 5 per cent in trading.

For the June quarter, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 7,769 crore, reflecting a 9 per cent decline quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a 12 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY), missing market estimates of Rs 7,903 crore.

Consolidated revenue reached Rs 48,211 crore, up 4 per cent sequentially and 14 per cent annually, trailing the estimated Rs 48,431 crore. EBIT stood at Rs 10,163 crore against expectations of Rs 10,212 crore, while operating margins matched projections at 21.1 per cent.

Constant currency (CC) revenue grew 1.0 per cent sequentially, a recovery from a 1.3 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter, though below estimates of 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, total contract value (TCV) of deal wins expanded 13 per cent QoQ to USD 3.6 billion, with dollar revenues rising 1 per cent sequentially to USD 5,082 million.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer at Infosys, said, "Our resilient margins of 21.1% and consistent strong cash generation reflect the strength of our business model, disciplined execution and continued focus on operational excellence in a challenging business environment."

"We are accelerating investments in AI, talent, and platforms to drive future growth and remain committed to improving productivity, expanding operating leverage and maintaining the financial flexibility needed to capitalize on emerging opportunities while delivering sustainable shareholder value," he added. (ANI)

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