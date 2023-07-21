Infosys Q1 net profit up 11% at Rs 5,945 cr

Bengaluru, July 20
IT major Infosys on Thursday reported a 10.9% rise in its net profit in the quarter ending June 30 to Rs 5,945 crore as compared to Rs 5,360 crore in the same quarter last year.
In constant-currency (CC) terms, the company’s revenue grew 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 37,933 crore. The operating margin for the quarter was stable at 20.8%. Its attrition declined to 17.3% during the quarter. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Grossest of rights violation: SC says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken on Manipur b...
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Cong slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster