Infosys Q1 net profit up 11% at Rs 5,945 cr

Bengaluru, July 20

IT major Infosys on Thursday reported a 10.9% rise in its net profit in the quarter ending June 30 to Rs 5,945 crore as compared to Rs 5,360 crore in the same quarter last year.

In constant-currency (CC) terms, the company’s revenue grew 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 37,933 crore. The operating margin for the quarter was stable at 20.8%. Its attrition declined to 17.3% during the quarter. — Agencies