Infosys Q2 net profit rises 13% to ₹7,364 cr

Infosys on Thursday posted a 13.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of large deal wins. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6,506 crore a year ago.

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The company increased the lower base of the growth outlook for FY26 to 2-3 per cent in constant currency terms from 1-3 per cent it had projected last quarter.

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Wipro profit inches up

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Wipro reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,246.2 crore in the July-September quarter, even as company CEO Srini Pallia asserted that the demand environment remained robust with discretionary spends shifting towards AI-related projects.

Nestle India gains slip

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FMCG major Nestle India Ltd reported a 17.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 743.17 crore for the September 2025 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India.

Eternal posts ₹65-cr profit

Food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65 crore for the quarter, with the quick commerce business contributing significantly to its revenue growth.