Infosys Q2 profit rises 3% to Rs 6,212 cr, revenue up 6.7%

Bengaluru: IT major Infosys on Thursday reported a jump of 3.32% in its net profit in the quarter ending September 30 to Rs 6,212 crore as compared to Rs 6,021 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue for the quarter was Rs 38,994 crore, up 6.7% as compared to Rs 36,538 crore in the same quarter previous year. Agencies

Mumbai

RBI imposes Rs 5.39-cr fine on Paytm Payments Bank

The RBI on Thursday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions, including Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.It was also revealed that the bank did not monitor payout transactions and carry out risk profiling of entities availing payout services, RBI added. PTI

New Delhi

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath is India’s youngest billionaire

Leading stock broker Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath has become India’s youngest billionaire at the age of 37. According to Forbes’ latest list of India’s 100 richest people, brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath were ranked 40th among the country’s wealthiest people, with a combined net worth of $5.5 billion. IANS

New Delhi

Jindal Power submits EoI for grounded Go First airline

Grounded airline Go First has received an expression of interest (EoI) from Jindal Power Ltd, two banking sources and two people aware of the development said. “Jindal Power was the sole successful applicant whose EoI was accepted by banks,” said a banker. Reuters