Infosys' Q2 profit up 11% at Rs 6,021 cr

Bengaluru, October 13
IT bellwether Infosys on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong demand, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.
The consolidated net profit rose 11% to Rs 6,021 crore year-on-year in the quarter ended September 30, beating analysts’ average estimate of Rs 5,782 crore, according to Refinitiv data.
The revenue from operations jumped 23.4% to Rs 36,538 crore. It now expects revenue growth of 15%-16% for the current fiscal. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...