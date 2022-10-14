Infosys' Q2 profit up 11% at Rs 6,021 cr

Bengaluru, October 13

IT bellwether Infosys on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong demand, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.

The consolidated net profit rose 11% to Rs 6,021 crore year-on-year in the quarter ended September 30, beating analysts’ average estimate of Rs 5,782 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

The revenue from operations jumped 23.4% to Rs 36,538 crore. It now expects revenue growth of 15%-16% for the current fiscal. — Reuters