Infosys’ Q3 profit rises to Rs 6,586 cr

Bengaluru, January 12

IT bellwether Infosys on Thursday reported quarterly profit that beat estimates and raised its annual revenue outlook, helped by a strong deal pipeline.

The Bengaluru-based company expects revenue growth of 16% to 16.5% for the financial year to March, from revenue growth of 15%-16% projected earlier.

Consolidated net profit at the country’s No.2 IT services firm by revenue rose to Rs 6,586 crore in the three months to December. 31, from Rs 5,809 crore a year ago.

Infosys saw its large deal signings rising to $3.3 billion, its strongest in the past eight quarters, up from $2.53 billion, year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 6,500 crore according to Refinitiv IBES data. — Reuters