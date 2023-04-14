Infosys’ Q4 profit up 7.77% at Rs 6,128 cr

Bengaluru, April 13

IT bellwether Infosys’ consolidated net profit rose 7.77% to Rs 6,128 crore in the three months ended March 31 (fourth quarter), while revenue rose 16% to Rs 37,441 crore.

The IT major on Thursday forecast slower revenue growth for the current fiscal compared with analysts’ expectations, amid a turmoil in the US banking sector that has prompted clients to tighten spending.

India’s second-largest IT services firm expects revenue growth of 4%-7% for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Analysts expected growth of 10.73% for the period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The Bengaluru-based company sees FY24 operating margin in the range of 20% to 22%. The conservative guidance comes on the back of ongoing upheaval in the US banking system and an edgy macroeconomic environment.

Larger rival and India’s top IT exporter TCS on Wednesday said deferred project spending by its North American banking clients led to “weaker” than expected fourth-quarter results.

Infosys won large deals worth $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $2.3 billion in the same period the previous year. — Reuters