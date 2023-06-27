Infosys signs $454-million deal with Danske Bank

Bengaluru, June 26

IT bellwether Infosys signed a $454-million contract with Denmark’s Danske Bank on Monday, at a time when the broader sector is struggling with a slowdown in an uncertain global economy.

The IT company will help digitise the lender’s core business and add more cloud and data facilities to it, including Infosys acquiring Danske Bank’s IT centre in India, it said in a regulatory filing.

The contract is for five years, with an option to renew for one more year for a maximum of three times. Infosys’ contract comes days after Mumbai-based bigger rival TCS signed a deal worth £840 million with British pension scheme Nest, for an starting tenure of 10 years. — Reuters