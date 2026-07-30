Infoveave expands Unified Decision Intelligence Platform with Agentic AI Assistant 'Fovea'

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30: Enterprises today generate more data than ever before; yet this has not enabled organisations to make timely, effective business decisions. While organisations have invested heavily in AI, analytics and dashboards, most still struggle with fragmented information, inconsistent data quality and AI systems that lack business context.

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To bridge this gap, Infoveave, a global Unified Decision Intelligence platform and among the only products in this category developed from India, today introduced Fovea, its agentic AI assistant. Fovea applies AI across three integrated intelligence layers- data acquisition, data trust and AI-powered reasoning- that together help organisations move from trusted data to timely decision-making.

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Unlike generic AI platforms trained on public information, Fovea operates entirely on an organisation's own governed enterprise knowledge, understanding business processes, KPIs, policies and relationships before generating recommendations. The platform can be deployed as a complete Unified Decision Intelligence solution or integrated as the missing reasoning layer within an organisation's existing data and analytics ecosystem. This helps organisations meet data residency, data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements, without compromising on analytics or AI capabilities.

Three AI capabilities. One Unified Decision Intelligence Platform.

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1. Data acquisition

AI automates data acquisition, workflow orchestration, observability, monitoring and self-healing pipelines, improving productivity while significantly reducing manual effort.

2. Data trust

AI continuously governs enterprise data through automated quality management, lineage, semantic intelligence and governance, ensuring every business decision is built on trusted information.

3. Data reasoning and decision-making

With the help of Fovea, AI is applied to governed enterprise data, business rules and organisational context to recommend the next best action, not just answer questions or generate reports.

"Our vision has always been to help organisations become independent in Unified Decision Intelligence," said Sanjay Raja, Co-founder & CEO, Infoveave. "Most enterprises already have data. Many even have AI. What they often lack is trusted intelligence that can recommend the next best business action with confidence. By combining reliable data, governed data and AI reasoning in one platform, we're enabling organisations to move beyond dashboards towards intelligent decision-making."

Since launching its Unified Decision Intelligence platform in 2020, Infoveave has helped enterprises consolidate fragmented data into a single governed intelligence layer spanning operations, finance, production, sales and supply chains. Infoveave believes the future of enterprise AI lies not in adding more disconnected tools, but in giving organisations the independence to acquire trusted data, govern it intelligently and make faster, better business decisions from a single platform.

Industry estimates project the global Decision Intelligence market to grow by nearly USD 50 billion between 2026 and 2030, reflecting the growing demand for AI-enabled decision-making across enterprises. Recognising this shift early, Infoveave has built a platform designed to help enterprises transition from reporting and dashboards to AI-powered decision-making that recommends the next business action.

About Infoveave

Infoveave traces its origins to Noesys Software, founded in India in 2013 as a niche technology consulting and product engineering company specialising in enterprise software, data engineering and reporting solutions. Working at the intersection of enterprise technology, business operations and data, the company repeatedly saw organisations struggle with fragmented information spread across multiple systems. They recognised that the biggest challenge was no longer collecting data, but unifying it in a way businesses could trust and use consistently. This insight became the foundation of Infoveave. Infoveave Pty Ltd was established in Australia in 2023, making Australia its first international market and establishing the foundation for global expansion. Infoveave enables organisations across sectors such as healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and energy to transform fragmented enterprise data into trusted business intelligence and decision-making.

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