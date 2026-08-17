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New Delhi [India], August 17: InfraMantra India Private Limited, a leading real estate advisory and consulting organisation known for its strong developer relationships and project marketing expertise, announced its strategic partnership with ZeProp Reality Private Limited, India's rapidly growing broker-first B2B PropTech platform, at the Delhi Agents Meet 2026 - West Delhi Chapter on August 12, bringing together more than 400 real estate brokers, developers, investors, advisory board members, media representatives and industry leaders.

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The event served as a platform to showcase how InfraMantra's partnership, combined with technology and collaboration, can empower brokers to expand beyond traditional geographical boundaries while creating greater value for developers and homebuyers.

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Strategic collaboration positions InfraMantra's curated developer inventory at the heart of a fast-scaling broker network, empowering brokers with technology, wider geographic reach and stronger earning potential while creating greater value for developers and homebuyers.

InfraMantra: Powering Trusted Developer Access

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InfraMantra India Private Limited has built its reputation on deep developer relationships, strategic sales expertise and customer-centric advisory across residential and commercial projects. Through this partnership, InfraMantra will leverage ZeProp's growing broker network to extend the reach of its selected developer projects, ensuring quality inventory gets in front of a wider, verified base of professional brokers.

Commenting on the partnership, Shiwang Suraj, Founder & Director, InfraMantra said, "Our partnership with ZeProp allows us to connect quality developer inventory with a growing network of professional brokers, creating greater value for developers, brokers and customers alike."

Garvit Tiwari, Co-Founder & Director, InfraMantra added, "This partnership strengthens our ability to connect the right developer projects with the right brokers at scale. Working with ZeProp gives us a structured, technology-driven channel to expand our reach while staying true to the trust and quality our developer partners expect from InfraMantra."

Building India's Broker Economy with ZeProp

For decades, real estate brokers have been the backbone of India's property market. ZeProp was created as a broker-first B2B PropTech platform to enable verified brokers to collaborate, access curated primary market inventory, expand beyond geographical boundaries and leverage technology to grow their business.

Pradeep Saini, Co-Founder & CEO, ZeProp said, "At ZeProp, we believe brokers are not intermediaries--they are market-makers. Our mission is not to replace brokers with technology, but to empower them with better opportunities, wider networks and stronger collaboration. When brokers grow, developers sell faster, and homebuyers benefit from trusted advice and verified inventory."

Raja Chhabra, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, ZeProp added, "Real estate has always been a relationship-driven business. Through our partnership with InfraMantra, we are expanding access to quality projects while helping brokers grow beyond geographical boundaries. This is just the beginning of building one of India's most trusted broker ecosystems."

A Partnership Built Around Growth

Together, InfraMantra and ZeProp aim to build a more connected, transparent and scalable ecosystem that benefits developers, brokers and homebuyers alike -- pairing InfraMantra's curated project pipeline with ZeProp's structured broker engagement and technology platform.

The event was supported by the Indian Real Estate Agents and Developers Association (IREADA), a key industry body representing real estate agents and developers.

Sahil Duggal, Director - Affiliations, IREADA said, "IREADA is committed to empowering the real estate ecosystem by creating meaningful platforms and partnerships that bring together brokers, developers, technology companies and other stakeholders of the industry. The strategic partnership is a strong example of how collaboration can create real business opportunities for the brokerage community. By combining InfraMantra's developer relationships and project expertise with ZeProp's technology-driven broker network, agents can access better inventory, expand their business beyond traditional geographical boundaries and improve their earning potential."

Creating Value Across the Ecosystem

For Developers: Structured access to a trusted, verified broker ecosystem for wider market reach and efficient inventory distribution.

For Brokers: Grow beyond geography through verified collaboration, curated inventory from InfraMantra's developer network, improved conversions and stronger earning opportunities.

For Homebuyers: Verified developer inventory, trusted advisory, greater transparency and improved buying confidence.

Rapid Growth

- 2,500+ Registered Brokers

- Nearly 2,500 Property Listings

- Presence across multiple cities

- Thousands of crores worth of real estate opportunities represented on the platform

InfraMantra India Private Limited is a real estate advisory and consulting organisation specialising in residential and commercial project marketing, strategic sales, developer partnerships and customer-centric advisory services across India.

ZeProp Reality Private Limited is a broker-first B2B PropTech platform focused on transforming how India's real estate professionals connect, collaborate and grow through a trusted digital ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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