DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Initial Public Offering of Borana Weaves Limited Successfully Closed

Initial Public Offering of Borana Weaves Limited Successfully Closed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Borana Weaves Limited has concluded its Initial Public Offering with an overall subscription of 148.78 times. The issue saw participation from various investor categories, including Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 87.21 times, Non-Institutional Investors subscribed 237.42 times, and Retail Individual Investors subscribed 200.53 times. The company has raised approximately Rs11,856.62 crore through the offering. The proceeds will be used for purposes stated in the offer document.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:42 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Borana Weaves Limited has concluded its Initial Public Offering with an overall subscription of 148.78 times. The issue saw participation from various investor categories, including Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 87.21 times, Non-Institutional Investors subscribed 237.42 times, and Retail Individual Investors subscribed 200.53 times. The company has raised approximately Rs11,856.62 crore through the offering. The proceeds will be used for purposes stated in the offer document.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue, while KFIN Technologies Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

Advertisement

About Borana Weaves Limited:

Borana Weaves Limited (The Company, Borana) is a textile manufacturer headquartered in Surat specializing in the production of unbleached synthetic grey fabric. This fabric serves as a fundamental material for further processing, such as dyeing and printing, in various industries, including fashion, traditional textiles, technical textiles, home decor, and interior design. The versatility of grey fabric allows it to complement a wide range of unbleached fabrics across different styles, making it a valuable resource in the textile supply chain.

Advertisement

Since commencing operations in 2021, the company has expanded to three manufacturing units in Surat, equipped with 15 texturizing machines, 6 warping machines, 700 water jet looms, and 10 folding machines.

With the global end-use market for man-made fibers expected to expand by 3.7% by 2025, the Indian synthetic textile industry is well-positioned to benefit, with growth opportunities in both domestic consumption and exports (Source: D&B Report). Our majority customer base (comprising of wholesalers) in Gujarat has contributed to our growth. With our office, manufacturing units, and operational activities also based in this state, we have endeavoured to foster strong connections with our customers. Our direct presence in the region has helped us deliver products to our customers.

In FY24, the Company achieved a revenue of Rs 19,905.56 lakhs, EBITDA of Rs 4,117.31 lakhs, & PAT of Rs 2,358.64 lakhs.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company achieved a revenue of Rs 21,161.52 lakhs, EBITDA of Rs 4,603.16 lakhs, & PAT of Rs 2,930.63 lakhs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper