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Home / Business / Initiating development of nationwide cottage industries, parts vendors &amp; voluntary organisations as energy vendors union under energy socialism mission

Initiating development of nationwide cottage industries, parts vendors & voluntary organisations as energy vendors union under energy socialism mission

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PTI
Updated At : 06:06 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Indore - September 07' 2026 Energy Socialism Mission Objective: Self-Owned, Freely Shared, Human-Friendly Energy for the Entire Human Race.

1. Technical Foundation & Intellectual Property Briefs Following the national publication on the Press Trust of India (PTI) wire on September 4, 2026 ("Introducing Energy Socialism Mission Innovative Engineered Solutions for Enhanced Stabilized Performance of Natural Resource Based Electricity Generation"), this initiative is protected under global and national IP registrations: WIPO (WORLD INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ORGANIZATION) PCT (PATENT COOPERATION TREATY) DETAILS: WIPO PCT Application No. PCT/IB2026/051657: Human Applied Energy Scaleup Mechanism as Supplement to Inconsistent Natural Energy Resources and Direct Electricity Generation.

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WIPO PCT Application No. PCT/IB2026/051658: Engineered Solutions to Optimize Electrical Vehicles and Stationary Inverter-Based Electrical Systems.

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WIPO PCT Application No. PCT/IB2026/051659: Large Blower and Small Turbine Pairing as Human Applied Energy Scaleup Mechanism.

Government of India Copyright Registration No. L-145415/2024 (LD-20250172737): Technical Guide on Engineered Energy Arena Solutions (Protected across 108+ Berne Convention signatory countries).

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(Technical Schematic Attached: Mechanical gear-amplification and multi-operator coupling system layout).

2. Nationwide Cottage Industry Development This initiative opens the decentralized manufacturing and assembly of human-driven electricity generators to local workshops, small entrepreneurs, and cottage industries nationwide—completely free of fee implications or royalty licensing constraints.

Top Priority Target Groups: Service Personnel & Armed Forces Families: Priority support for ex-servicemen, veterans, and military family welfare hubs to establish self-sustaining assembly units and earn dignified, comfortable daily incomes.

NGOs & Social Welfare Organizations: Offered on a strict No-Profit, No-Loss basis to enable social organizations to generate immediate employment for poor, unskilled families.

3. Equipment Specifications & Cost Breakdown 5 kW Base Power Unit: Approximately ₹40,000 to ₹50,000, complete with essential protection switchgear.

20 kW Scaled Power Unit: Approximately ₹1,00,000, fully equipped with protection switchgear.

Zero Battery Overhead: Battery-free operation releases the operator once generation stabilizes, eliminating recurring battery replacement costs.

Mobile Power Units: Two 20 kW units mounted on a standard Tractor Trolley form a mobile baseline power station; one 20 kW unit on a 3-Wheeler Carrier provides rapid off-grid emergency power.

Direct Mechanical Application: Mechanically drives equipment like flour mills, water pumps, and blowers directly, operating as a low-cost alternative to electric motors.

4. Collaboration & Technical Support Local workshops, ex-servicemen welfare boards, and NGOs interested in establishing local assembly units or receiving technical blueprints can reach out directly to the Mission for free technical guidance and support.

Simple Blueprints, Local Sourcing, and Zero Financial Overhead: 5. Every participating workshop, small business, and parts vendor will receive ready-to-use engineering designs and a complete parts list (Bill of Materials) free of cost. There are no royalty fees, no licensing costs, and no commercial liability placed on local cottage industries or component suppliers. Local fabricators can freely source parts and assemble 5 kW and 20 kW units using our blueprints.

6. Role of the Energy Vendors Union: The Energy Vendors Union will operate independently through dedicated volunteers at zero cost. Its primary purpose is to coordinate local operations, oversee the proper onboarding of needy families, and actively ensure that working family members receive full health and insurance coverage alongside fair, comfortable working conditions.

Media Contact: anandbadkul@gmail.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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